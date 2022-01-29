David Jeffrey hails ‘gem’ Paul McElroy as Ballymena produce big reaction to share points with Cliftonville

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey hailed the impact of striker Paul McElroy for putting aside his disappointment of not starting to score the decisive penalty in their 2-2 draw with Cliftonville.

The Sky Blues boss had urged his side to produce a response to Tuesday’s disappointing loss at Carrick Rangers, but two wonder strikes from Jamie McDonagh looked to have sent the Reds on their way to victory.

However, the hosts kept plugging away and after captain Leroy Millar pulled one back in the 88th minute, substitute McElroy stepped off the bench and slotted in from 12 yards out to earn a share of the spoils.

"Paul McElroy is an absolute gem. Disappointed not to start tonight, he knows the reason why, you don’t need to be a brain surgeon. We made four changes and, if I’m being honest, we could have made seven or eight changes from the game against Carrick,” revealed Jeffrey.

"Paul is a consummate professional, he’s all about the team, and he brushed aside any disappointment about not getting on – to come on and score the penalty in the way he did, absolutely fantastic. The latest of late, late shows.”

As for the performance as a whole, Jeffrey was very pleased with what his team produced in the immediate aftermath of their poor display at Taylors Avenue on Tuesday, where they meekly submitted to a 3-0 defeat.

Despite being two goals down, the Braidmen boss didn’t believe that reflected how the game had gone – with McDonagh’s double bits of magic – and was instead happy with how his players bounced back.

"I think we got the response and then some. The only thing that divided the teams in the first half was a quite wonderful strike from young McDonagh – it was an incredible volley,” he added.

"I said to the players don’t be disheartened, you’ve gone out and played extremely well, very evenly matched, and it was a piece of absolute brilliance that divided the teams at half-time.

"In the second half, for most of it we were in the ascendancy and we also had to be mindful of the counter-attacks from Cliftonville as well because they are so quick and incisive and dangerous, and so it proved. In trying to press, we lost the ball in the middle of the park and Cliftonville went away and scored a second excellent goal.

"The players really responded well to the disappointment of Tuesday but we suffered two knockout punches. But to use a boxing analogy, we got up off the canvas, kept going and got, quite frankly, what I thought we deserved.

"I thought a draw was a fair result and I have to say well done to the players for that resilience, that response to the disappointment of Tuesday evening.

"We simply pointed out to them, reflect on what you’ve done this evening. Reflect on how and why. Ultimately, yes, it’s about athleticism and skill and tactical awareness, but it’s about heart, desire and never, ever giving up.

"When you had the likes of Tuesday night, you say to yourself that’s not good enough, I’m not letting another game go by me and coming anywhere near that, I am getting something out of this. That’s what they said to a man tonight and I’m really proud of them."

Jeffrey also singled out defender Sean Graham for a crucial block in the first half that prevented a certain goal, throwing himself in front of a goal-bound shot and flicking it away from danger which could have changed the complexion of the game.

"Sean Graham is the most talented young footballer. We were blessed when we got him first time round,” praised Jeffrey.

"(We) reluctantly allowed him to go to follow his dream in America, we thought that was the right thing. Unfortunately for him, and maybe fortunately for us, it didn’t work out. I’m a great believer that God’s hand is in all things and Sean came back to us and signed an extension to his contract.

“His goal-line clearance is what Sean Graham is all about – he’s about heart and desire and wanting to give of his best. If ever was a moment that encapsulated our performance tonight, and a player who epitomised what was all good about our performance tonight, it was Sean Graham.”