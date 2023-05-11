David Jeffrey has much more to give and Northern Ireland women’s game could benefit

For a manager like David Jeffrey, one of the legends of our game, when one door closes it’s not long before another opens.

With the Irish FA still to appoint a manager for the Northern Ireland Women’s side, Jeffrey has been heavily linked with the post and it could be a perfect match.

Although his Ballymena United reign ended on a sour note, he leaves the Showgrounds reflecting on his achievements as the club’s longest-serving and most successful manager.

The Irish Cup Final loss, and particularly the manner of it, would have been a sobering experience for the proud and hungry 60-year-old who desperately wanted to bring the prize to Warden Street for the first time in 34 years.

It would have been a fairytale ending to a turbulent season, one in which Jeffrey offered his resignation back in September.

While any decision to leave a club can be difficult, Jeffrey’s exit does not come as a huge surprise. The writing has been on the wall and the task facing his successor is a huge one.

Jeffrey’s position as one of our game’s most successful managers is assured — what he achieved at Linfield was astonishing; 31 trophies including a domestic clean sweep.

David Jeffrey leaves Ballymena United as their longest-serving and most successful manager — © ©INPHO/Evan Logan

And at United he was able to work some of his magic with a League Cup win in 2017 as well as two more Finals, two County Antrim Shield deciders, a title challenge in the 2018-19 season when he guided the Braidmen to second behind the Blues, European success and three Irish Cup deciders in four years. This season the League form has been poor with a ninth-placed finish and 21 defeats out of 38 games but Jeffrey is working in a harsh environment.

Former Chairman John Taggart and the late Vice-Chairman Don Stirling, who passed away in August, were strong allies before a new board was assembled and the club had to address financial challenges. United are a part-time club trying to stay competitive in a League which has adopted a greater full-time ethos with wealthy owners at Larne and Glentoran helping to give clubs a spending power they never had before.

For Jeffrey, so effective at rebuilding teams at Linfield, it has been impossible to hold onto his best talent while other clubs are offering lucrative wages.

The loss of his captain Leroy Millar to Larne last summer was a high-profile example and, ironically, his last captain, Josh Kelly, is now leaving for Glentoran. Jeffrey could see the Irish League landscape changing and without the money that flows from European football, a lid had to be kept on expectations. He retired from his long-term job as a senior social worker last March but in the build-up to the Irish Cup Final, he gave no indication his managerial career was coming to an end.

It’s now about the next job for Jeffrey, rather than the next game and the Northern Ireland Women’s job would be a fantastic role for him.

Northern Ireland football is less colourful without Jeffrey’s involvement and while he can share his insight and knowledge through the media, he has a lot more to give as a manager.

He’s taken the knocks — some cruel ones in recent years — but don’t expect him to ride off into the sunset just yet.