David Jeffrey is upbeat over Ballymena United’s financial future

David Jeffrey has been assured that the Ballymena United board is “absolutely committed” to increasing the revenue streams at the club, despite last week’s revelations that they had embarked on a cost cutting drive.

The Sky Blues boss said he had been disappointed at the “misinformation” going about and claimed the “supposed difficulties are absolutely daft”.

He explained: “The situation is that when we first came to Ballymena United, the budget was modest and for us to increase the monies available to us, you have to qualify for Europe — that’s the long and short of it.

“We were able to do that on two occasions, and once we reached the second round which was helpful.

“While Bryan (McLaughlin) and I have been here, we have been to seven cup finals which is helpful and then we had the transfer fee of Shay McCartan and that has been helpful.

“During those times, there has been a change of landscape with full-time teams coming in, the financial demands have really increased and particularly for the part-time clubs.

“The reality is you can only spend what you have to spend, which was going to be the case before our chairman John Taggart’s departure, we were going to have to take some steps at Christmas to look at our squad, to do some re-structuring, make some savings, it’s the same in any business.

“The players who left weren’t shoe-horned out, all of them went on their own volition and that was fine, it enabled us to make savings.”

Jeffrey remains positive about the future

“Going forward, I have been assured the Board are absolutely committed to increasing the revenue streams we have and people are working desperately hard. So, as far as I and the players are concerned, we have been very much reassured that there is money in the bank and we are going forward as best as we possibly can,” he added.

“What will not be happening is spending money we don’t have and putting this club, Ballymena United, at risk.”

Jeffrey was speaking after the Sky Blues completed a comfortable passage into their seventh successive Irish Cup quarter-final with a 4-1 victory over Championship strugglers Newington.

A header from Dougie Wilson and a Ross Redman penalty ended the visitors’ stubborn resistance and, although they hit back five minutes after the restart through a disputed Patrick Downey goal, a double from Ryan Waide saled victory.

Newington, who had Gary Warwick sent off on 75 minutes, now return to a relegation fight that head coach Darrach Teague is confident they will escape,

“I don’t think it’ll be too long before we turn the corner,” he said. “The scorelines haven’t matched our performances recently. We are trying to bed in some of our new players but one of the signings, Paul Donnelly, I thought was the best player on the pitch for both sides.”

Ballymena: Williamson, Whiteside, Wilson, Redman, McVarnock (Place 63), Kelly (Nelson 74), Henderson, Graham, McCullough, Waide, McDaid. Unused subs:O’Neill, Kane, McGrory, Gibson, Farquhar.

Newington: Maybin, Bradley (Doran 88), Gorman, Casey, Reilly, Gowdy, Donnelly, Rice (McNicholl 72), Downey (Stuart 65), Warwick, Burns (Burns 65). Unused subs:Linton, Duffy, McCarron.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon)

Man of the match: Ryan Waide

Match rating: 6/10