David Jeffrey: Last season's conclusion showed 'toxic' side of Irish League family and that must not happen again

David Jeffrey says he's hopeful clubs will finish the season in an amicable fashion if the coronavirus pandemic forces an early shutdown.

It's hoped a 38-game Danske Bank Premiership season can be concluded but the 2019-2020 campaign was halted at the 31-game mark.

What followed were bitter arguments over how the season should be curtailed and whether European money should be shared among clubs.

While there is still no indication that European funds will be shared, a mathematical formula used by an independent panel was needed to determine final standings.

There were fallouts over Zoom and in the media, with the anger continuing when Institute and PSNI appealed their relegations.

With so many vested interests at play, negotiations went nowhere and at one stage clubs refused to vote on proposals when presented with two options - either conclude the Premiership with a mathematical formula or play two further rounds of fixtures.

Now the Northern Ireland Football League have drawn up curtailment plans with a 22-game top-flight finish, like the Championship, a possibility.

"What we had last year was infighting of mammoth proportions and understandably there is self-interest but it then became very ugly, there's no point in saying otherwise," said the Ballymena United boss.

Jeffrey added: “It was toxic and a good working relationship went out the window. You saw a dysfunctional Irish League family and I’ve no difficulty saying that.

“It became so contentious and moments like these throw up opportunities which you either take or you don’t. We have an opportunity to learn. I’m pleased curtailment plans have been drawn up because we need to know where we are at. Hopefully, we aren’t left in limbo again.”

In their rules, NIFL have stated that by the end of May 2021, if fewer than 22 matches have been played — when each club has played each other twice — the season will be left unfinished.

In this scenario there would be no champions declared and there would be no relegation from the Premiership or promotion into the top flight.

The NIFL board, in consultation with Uefa, would determine the participants in the Uefa Club Competitions.

If fewer than 38 matches are played, the standings after 33 games played (when each club has played each other three times) shall determine the league placings.

The next cut-off point could be match day 28 when league positions would be determined on the basis of points per game (followed by goal difference).

By the 22-game mark, in the absence of promotion/relegation play-offs, the bottom-ranked club only would be relegated.

It’s also possible the season could be extended in exceptional circumstances.

On Thursday, Communities minister Caral Ni Chuilin announced £15m to help the Northern Ireland sports sector weather the Covid-19 storm.

The allocation of the funds will be administered by Sport NI, with clubs asked to apply individually for financial help. Although the additional funds will be welcomed, clubs remain concerned they will have to shut out fans.

“I would find great difficulty in playing without fans, particularly for a long time,” added Jeffrey whose side travel to Larne today.

Meanwhile, new NI Football League chairman Gerard Lawlor confirmed a £450,000 boost from the National Lottery for the local game. The money will be split between all four leagues — the Premiership, Championship, Premier Intermediate League and Women’s Premiership.