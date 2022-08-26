David Jeffrey leads tributes to ‘complete gentleman’ Don Stirling after Ballymena United legend’s passing

David Jeffrey has led the warm tributes to popular long serving Ballymena United official Don Stirling who has passed away following a short illness.

The Sky Blues vice-chairman was a hugely respected figure within the Irish League community and the many messages of condolences since his passing underline just how much he was appreciated well beyond his sporting home at The Showgrounds.

Don was one of our game’s true gentlemen who set about his work in a quiet and efficient manner, with a smile and sense of humour, without ever seeking adulation.

United manager Jeffrey can affectionately recall how Don contacted him in 2016 to entice him out of retirement and back to the dugout.

“I knew Don long before I came to Ballymena and from a distance I could see he was the complete gentleman,” said the former Linfield manager.

“He was always very friendly and warm, always very generous in his comments and incredibly helpful.

“It was actually Don who first made contact with me with regard to going to Ballymena. I will never forget that phone call.

“He said Glenn (Ferguson) had left the club and wanted to know if I would like to meet them informally with respect to considering coming to the club as manager and it was literally as gentle and warm as that.

“I hadn’t considered going back into football but I met with Don and the chairman John Taggart. I had great admiration for Don and was kindly treated by him previously but when I joined the club I realised I had only scratched the surface of this man.

“He was always there when you needed advice or guidance. Alongside the chairman, their support was unbelievable and amid the highs and lows he remained balanced and could always see the bigger picture. He was never reactionary and Don, alongside the chairman, was a massive reason why Bryan McLoughlin and I agreed to join Ballymena United.

“He was an unbelievable man and even when he wasn’t in the best of health he very much wanted to be an encourager and play his part. Don was a tremendous man and his joke with Rose was who was better placed to take control of me. We send our love and prayers to Marlinda and the family circle.

“It is surreal not to have him here but his life needs to be celebrated because of the influence and impact that he had and the kindness he showed to everyone.

“As Bryan (McLoughlin) has noted, Don was someone who just got on with his job in a very quiet, reserved and humble manner. He was the oil in the machine that kept things turning over. Don was never self-promoting, he was happy in the shadows.

“When we were away playing Malmo in Europe we had a 80th birthday surprise for him including a video message from Joel Taggart and Liam Beckett. We kept it very secret and that was probably the only time that Don was ever out-foxed!”

It’s only with the passing of Don that David has discovered how close he was to his brother William.

“The family asked for my brother William to take his funeral service and I didn’t understand the extent of the friendship that my brother had with Don and Marlinda,” he added.

“That came around from Billy going to the matches and corporate dinners. It will be a privilege and pleasure for him to take the service.”

As recognition for his years of service to football, Don was awarded the NI Football Writers’ Merit Award in 2014.

NIFL Head of Marketing Neil Coleman said: “This is a sad day for the whole Irish League football family. Don was universally liked and respected amongst clubs, players and media.

“The biggest complement I can give him is that he has almost always just been defined as a ‘gentleman’ throughout everyone in football circles. Our thoughts are with Don’s family, friends and Ballymena United at this sad time.”

Ballymena United stated: “It is with most profound sadness that we announce the passing of vice-chairman Don Stirling after a short illness.

“Words alone can never describe the man who devoted a literal lifetime to Ballymena United and the local community, and in time we’ll find the most appropriate way to celebrate his life and love for our club.

“In the meantime we will pray for and support Marlinda and the family circle and take time to grieve this loss, which will leave an irreplaceable gap in our hearts.

“Thank you Don for everything you have been to us, Mr. Ballymena United.”