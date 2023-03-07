David Jeffrey looks to celebrate Ballymena United anniversary with derby delight

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey is hoping he’ll be in seventh heaven at the conclusion of tonight’s derby showdown with Coleraine.

Today marks the seventh anniversary of the irrepressible Jeffrey’s appointment at the Sky Blues — and he would love to celebrate the occasion with three points.

There may be a whopping 22 separating the teams in the Danske Bank Premiership table, but Jeffrey acknowledges that form counts for nothing in derby fixtures.

“It will be my seventh anniversary of being in charge at Ballymena United, winning the Irish Cup tie (at Ballyclare Comrades) on Saturday was a fitting way to approach that milestone, particularly when the players played so well,” purred Jeffrey.

“It’s players that keep you in a job, not yourself. If anyone says otherwise, they know nothing about football.

“I would love three points from the derby game to put the icing on the cake. The longer I’m involved with the club, it’s most important for me to enjoy the moment.

“Too many times in my career down the years, there was literally no reflection or enjoyment — it was straight on to the next game, the next trophy or whatever else.

“So hopefully, I can enjoy the moment by taking three points in the derby game.”

Jeffrey believes he has unearthed another gem in the form of teenage centre back Craig Farquhar, who had a storming game in his team’s 3-1 Cup win at Dixon Park.

“Craig is only 19 years of age,” added Jeffrey. “He has come in only recently and has been superb. He was a colossus for us at Ballyclare on Saturday.

“We’ve brought him along step by step this season. We thought now is the time to put him in. I was able to get 20 minutes out of him against Larne then, when Douglas Wilson picked up an injury, I had no hesitation in putting him in against Crusaders.

“He was up against one of the best strikers in the League in the form of Adam Lecky, and he did tremendously well.”

David Jeffrey is celebrating seven years in charge at Ballymena United

It was, however, a player at the other end of the scale — diminutive 32-year-old Davy McDaid — that delighted Jeffrey by hitting a goal of the season contender at the weekend.

“David McDaid played tremendously well over the 120 minutes,” said the United supremo. “He missed a penalty, so he was a man on a mission to score and what a goal he got near the end.

“It was a fantastic goal. In fairness to Ballyclare, it was tough, really tough. It was every bit as hard as I knew it would be. I was extremely proud of my players.

“There was no panic when we went behind, so credit where credit is due. Even when it went to extra-time, it was the same theme, don’t panic.

“I told the boys to keep believing in themselves, and they did that. There was a calmness about the side.”

Jeffrey’s boys will now meet Larne in the Irish Cup semi-final next month, but he prefers to focus on the job in hand at Coleraine rather than too far down the line.

“Coleraine are coming off the couple of defeats, so they’ll be determined to bounce back,” he went on. “It’s a challenge we must meet head on, we’ll need the same commitment, hunger and desire we showed at Ballyclare.

“As for the Cup tie, Larne are the standout team of the season, they are a very impressive side. Tiernan Lynch has done a fantastic job at the club and they have reached a new level this season, with further development on and off the pitch.

“It will be massively tough, but we’ll not be going to make up the numbers, we’ll be giving it a crack. It’s something to ponder further down road.”