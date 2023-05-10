David Jeffrey parts company with Ballymena United

David Jeffrey has parted company with Ballymena United following his side’s defeat to Crusaders in Sunday’s Irish Cup Final.

A 4-0 win in the showpiece for the Crues at Windsor Park proved to be Jeffrey’s last match in charge of the Sky Blues.

United last night confirmed that Jeffrey had left the club by “mutual consent”.

The former Linfield manager had offered his resignation back in September after the club endured a difficult start to the season but he was encouraged to stay on after ‘heart to heart’ talks with the board and his players.

A second consecutive Irish Cup Final defeat to Crusaders, however, was a tough pill to swallow and the 60-year-old has decided to step down from the role.

The club stated: “Ballymena United can announce that David Jeffrey has left the club this evening by mutual consent. We thank David for his achievements at the Showgrounds during his time here, not least for our League Cup win and European forays, and express our best wishes to him for the future.

“We will make an announcement in the near future about the way forward for the Sky Blues.”

While the club has had to examine ways to bolster revenue streams, it has been a challenging season on the pitch with United finishing in ninth position in the Premiership.

But Jeffrey can reflect on some incredible highs as he leaves the club. He guided United to League Cup glory in 2017 and took them into Europe in 2019 after finishing second in the Irish Premiership to his old club Linfield, where he won 31 trophies as manager.

Jeffrey accepted the Showgrounds role in 2016.

He succeeded another Linfield legend, Glenn Ferguson.

Jeffrey left Linfield at the end of the 2013-14 season after a 17-year managerial tenure which yielded that remarkable collection of silverware.

He went on to become the longest serving manager in United’s history and had a contract until at least 2025.

The club’s difficult season has also featured the loss of chairman John Taggart and sad passing of Vice Chairman Don Stirling.

A charismatic, passionate and colourful character, Jeffrey will not be short of offers to return to the game.