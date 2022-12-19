David Jeffrey relives his modelling days as the Irish League unites for NIFL’s Christmas video
Danske Bank Premiership
Keith Bailie
David Jeffrey relived his days as a ski suit model for this year’s Northern Ireland Football League Christmas song.
Key figures from across the Irish League – including Marcus Kane, Joe Gormley, Chris Shields, Caragh Hamilton and referee Ray Crangle – joined forces to spread some festive cheer and make a late charge for the Christmas Number One with their version of Mariah Carey’s hit “All I want for Christmas is you!”
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Don’t miss this hilarious Christmas classic.