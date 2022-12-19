David Jeffrey relives his modelling days as the Irish League unites for NIFL’s Christmas video

Danske Bank Premiership

David Jeffrey took to the slopes once more.

Keith Bailie

David Jeffrey relived his days as a ski suit model for this year’s Northern Ireland Football League Christmas song.

Key figures from across the Irish League – including Marcus Kane, Joe Gormley, Chris Shields, Caragh Hamilton and referee Ray Crangle – joined forces to spread some festive cheer and make a late charge for the Christmas Number One with their version of Mariah Carey’s hit “All I want for Christmas is you!”

Don’t miss this hilarious Christmas classic.