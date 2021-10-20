David Jeffrey says doubters of full-time impact ‘living in cloud cuckoo land’ after Ballymena United’s defeat to Larne

David Jeffrey challenged the league’s part-time teams to bridge the gap to the emerging professional sides after Ballymena United were beaten “by the better team” in Tuesday’s County Antrim Shield quarter-final.

Larne left the Showgrounds with a convincing 4-0 victory, Ronan Hale netting twice while John Herron and Andy Scott were also on target.

It means United have lost half of their opening 12 games in all competitions this term, winning five and drawing once.

Jeffrey said earlier this month that their form had caused him to lose sleep but after the rout at home to his side’s County Antrim rivals, he had no objections as he explained the difficulties of competing with full-time teams.

"Anybody that thinks that’s a myth, with respect to them, they're living in cloud cuckoo land,” he told the Ballymena United Youtube channel. “I make a point of not hiding behind the fact that Larne are full-time and the quality of the squad and everything that goes with that. I've said from the get go that it's up to other clubs, those of us that are essentially part-time, to try and close the gap.

"Sometimes you've got to put your hands up and instead of harping on about full-time, say you were beaten by the better side.

"They play at an unbelievable tempo. Our players are in there out on their feet. It was 4-0 but they didn't capitulate.

"Sometimes you have to sit back, be totally objective and say we were beaten by the better side.

"(Larne’s full-time status) is part and parcel. I'm told they were preparing in Ross Park for a pre-match meal, our boys were stuck in a traffic jam on the M2. It's one of the differences.

"But it's up to us to find a way to close the gap. That was a good lesson for us and we think now how do we close that gap? Is there anything else we can do?”

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch was pleased with his side’s efforts as they bounced back from the weekend loss to Cliftonville.

"I’m super, super proud of the players,” he said. “We were very disappointed on Saturday, we knew we owed the fans and ourselves one.

"When they do the things they’re good at, they’ll score goals and win games. I thought the workrate was superb. I couldn’t have asked for any more.”

Meanwhile at Solitude, Cliftonville had to come from 2-0 behind at half-time to beat Bangor 4-2 thanks to a brace from Joe Gormley as well as goals from Daniel Kearns and Aaron Donnelly.

The shock that had been on the cards at the break meant that debutants Michael Morgan and Sean Moore were withdrawn but manager Paddy McLaughlin was at pains to stress that was no reflection of their performances.

“It was a frustrating night, especially for the first hour,” he told the club website.

“I’m disappointed for the two young lads who made their debuts because we had to sacrifice them at half-time just to get a wee bit more experience on. It was no fault of theirs, I think as a team we were disappointing.

“It was no reflection on their performance, I thought the two boys did well and did all they could with the service they got. They didn’t really get any service at all, so we had to make changes and I think the last half an hour of the game was a wee bit more like us.

“Michael and Sean will be back. They’ve shown how good they are in training and did what they could with the service they got, so we’ll see them again, that’s just the start of the journey for them.”