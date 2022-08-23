David Jeffrey says rise in attendances is down to collective improvement across the Premiership

Danske Bank Premiership

On the up: Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has expressed his pleasure with the league’s early-season record-breaking crowds

David Jeffrey says he is delighted by the record crowds coming through the gates at Irish League grounds this season.

The first weekend of the new campaign saw almost 11,000 fans attend the six games.

Ballymena United boss Jeffrey feels it is a vote of confidence in domestic football, at a time when cost of living pressures are forcing many to cut back.

“I’m absolutely delighted by the attendances and really, really pleased to see so many coming to games,” he said.

“I know I bang on about it — and some people appreciate it and others don’t — but I am a real champion of Irish League football.

“I think the increase in attendances is down to a number of things.

“The quality continues to increase on the pitch, but so too the all-round professionalism in respect of NIFL, and the direction it is going, and how clubs are looking to invest.

“It is also great that in these times of real austerity, when there is not a bucketload of money about, that people are prepared to come and help and support as well.”

The 10,951 collective attendance across the six matches on the first weekend was the highest for an opening round of fixtures in the Irish League since figures began being officially recorded in 2008 — an average of 1,825 fans per game.

It marked a 22% increase on the previous record for the first weekend of matches, set in August 2018.

The second round also drew healthy crowds, with 2,029 at Sunday’s game between Newry City and Linfield, and 1,627 at Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers the previous day.

Jeffrey added: “You look at our game (at Dungannon) on Saturday — there was a great crowd. It is tremendous and long may it continue.”

“You will never change the mind of those folk who go to watch Rangers or Celtic or Manchester United or Liverpool, and look down at this league — they are the naysayers who will never come.

“For me, local is best without any shadow of a doubt.”

He added: “I thought (Dungannon v Ballymena) was a really decent game of football.

“I also worked for the BBC at the Glentoran v Crusaders game the night before and it was a fabulous match — an absolutely tremendous game.”

Jeffrey was a lot happier after his side’s 2-0 win at Dungannon having been held to a 2-2 draw by Glenavon in their opener.

Tonight they will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins when they host Cliftonville.

But Jeffrey expects a tough test against last season’s runners-up.

“Cliftonville are a class act and knowing Patrick McLaughlin, there is no way he will be allowing anyone to rest on their laurels,” he added.

“They are a superb footballing side and that will be a really tough test.

“We will enjoy Saturday — last weekend, I didn’t enjoy it.

“I have a wee rule now where I give myself 24 hours to enjoy a win and I give myself 24 hours to contemplate when we don’t, and then I move on.

“After enjoying Saturday, we will get ourselves prepared for what will be a really tough encounter against Cliftonville.”

The Reds lost at Coleraine on the opening day, before beating Carrick Rangers 3-2 at the weekend.

Jeffrey expects the Belfast side, who finished a point behind champions Linfield last term, to challenge for the title again.

He added: “Knowing Patrick, he will be saying ‘this is a new season, look at what we did last season, I expect you to replicate that and I want to go one better’.

“That will be his viewpoint, so I’ve no doubt it will be really tough for us.”