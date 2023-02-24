David Jeffrey welcomes League’s investors despite the cost to clubs like Ballymena United

Experienced boss David Jeffrey accepts the gap between the top six and bottom six in the Danske Bank Premiership is growing and for those in the lower half, it is all about “hanging in there”.

The Ballymena United manager sampled life at the top in 17 years of success with Linfield but, after leading the Sky Blues to second place in 2018-19, the League has gone more professional and some clubs are being left behind. But Jeffrey insists it is making for a better product.

“From the get-go, whether it’s the investment of Mr (Kenny) Bruce and Mr (Ali) Pour or what is happening elsewhere, I’ve been a very strong advocate that it is good for the League and it’s important everyone continues to invest,” he said.

“The gap between the top six and bottom six is being talked about more and more and, while we must be thankful for the continuing investment in the game, it’s important for the rest of us to hang in there. Can we find other income streams? Can we do things differently? Ordinarily, it is a difficult challenge but I’m not going to suddenly turn away from how the product has improved. Whether the League will ever be able to go full-time, that’s a massive ask.”

Although Ballymena have beaten Crusaders and Glentoran this season, they are on a winless run of eight games in the Premiership, including defeats by Linfield and the Glens and, on Tuesday night, a 3-0 loss to table-topping Larne.

“I’ve gone out of my way not to talk about the difference between full-time and part-time but on a night like this, you don’t need to,” Jeffrey said after the game.

“But I’d a group of young men who were at their work all day and they came here and gave everything they could and were beaten at the end of the day by a better side. But they contributed and didn’t lie down, and that’s the analysis.”

The run of games doesn’t get any easier for seventh place United tomorrow with a first visit of the season by Crusaders, who are three places but 25 points above them in the standings.

“It’s yet another tough game, we’re playing against sides who are going for the League so points are at an absolute premium and all we can do is dust ourselves down, give our best and see where it takes us,” said Jeffrey.

“I’m not going to make excuses, we are on a difficult run, it’s very obvious, you just have to look at the stats. We’ve scored one League goal in seven matches, that tells the story.

“The games that disappointed us were the two against those in and around us, we hoped we would have got something more from Portadown and more from Carrick but the rest are against teams going for the League. But we’re not lying down.

“It’s going to be tough on Saturday but that’s the nature of the beast.”