David Jeffrey’s history with Linfield will not stand in his way of wanting to lead Ballymena United to a big win at Windsor Park

Familiar foe: David Jeffrey will be bidding to get one over on David Healy and Linfield this evening

David Jeffrey will return to Windsor Park tonight with only one thing in mind to lead his Ballymena United side to victory over Linfield.

Jeffrey may have been a supporter, player, captain, assistant boss and a legendary manager of the Blues but there will be no mixed emotions in terms of the result he wants. Away win.

In modern society with a pandemic dominating lives the concept of time can go out the window.

It is difficult to know what day it is especially with the Christmas holiday season in the mix but when Jeffrey walks out of the tunnel tonight to see the lush grass at Windsor Park, it won’t be lost on him that 25 years ago he was two weeks away from making a dream come true and taking charge of Linfield.

The then boss of the Blues Trevor Anderson stunned the football world in Northern Ireland by leaving Linfield and joining a Newry Town revolution led by businessman Joe Rice.

A big decision on his replacement was required and in the first week of January 1997, Jeffrey was promoted from his number two role and would go on to dominate the Irish League scene making Linfield number one year after year after year.

Before he left the hotseat in 2014 Jeffrey won 31 trophies as manager including a clean sweep, seven Irish Cups, six League Cups, six County Antrim Shields and one Setanta Cup.

Most important of all to Jeffrey was the nine titles he brought to Windsor Park.

Being realistic cup competitions are Ballymena’s best chance of glory but true to form, it’s what Jeffrey’s Sky Blues do in the Irish Premiership that matters most to the 59-year-old.

Currently they are seventh, five points behind derby rivals Coleraine in the table having won eight, drew one and lost nine of their 18 fixtures in a rollercoaster campaign to date.

Three years after being appointed Ballymena boss, Jeffrey led the team to an improbable second place in the Premiership, the club’s highest top flight finish since they were runners-up in 1980.

They challenged Linfield for the title in 2019 but the game here has moved on so dramatically since at Usain Bolt speed the prospect of United going toe to toe with the Blues at the top in the foreseeable future would be a Christmas miracle.

Still, they are capable of beating David Healy’s champions in one off encounters as Ballymena proved earlier in the season with an impressive 3-1 victory over Linfield at the Showgrounds in the League Cup.

Trophies were never in short supply during Jeffrey’s reign at Linfield

Given Linfield, Glentoran, Larne and Crusaders are full-time outfits and table topping Cliftonville and Coleraine are extremely strong, a top six berth would be quite an achievement for Ballymena.

Finishing in front of Glenavon in the battle for seventh and earning a spot in the Euro play-offs is the more likely goal, though with Jeffrey it’s best never to rule anything out.

“Cup competitions are our best pathway to winning trophies given the nature of the league but the league is the bread and butter and you are always looking to progress in the league and there is a way into Europe through the league,” says the Ballymena supremo.

“That will be desperately difficult but we know what we are trying to achieve. I have told the players that league position is important and we keep striving to secure results and will look forward to playing against Linfield at Windsor Park in what will be a big challenge for us.”

Ballymena will be buoyed going to Belfast by a record of four wins out of five league games and heartened by the news that Brendan Barr’s loan deal from Derry City has been extended to the end of the season.

For Linfield tonight is an opportunity to jump above Cliftonville and top the table at the halfway point of the season and ahead of the eagerly awaited Big Two showdown versus Glentoran on December 27.

Healy’s side have been hit hard by injury and illness in recent weeks but showing the character of champions have gone seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

“Hopefully we will get some more senior players back for the Ballymena and Glentoran games,” said Healy, who was delighted to win 1-0 at Larne on Friday evening courtesy of a first half Chris Shields penalty.

“Ballymena beat us several weeks ago in the League Cup and David Jeffrey is well aware of the way we will want to play. They have caused us numerous problems home and away and I think it will be a good game.”