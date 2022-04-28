David Jeffrey’s ‘words of guidance’ sparked Ballymena United into action and into the Irish Cup final

Beaming Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey admitted his players responded to a half-time ‘rocket’ which helped fire them into the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup Final.

The Sky Blues’ semi-final shoot-out against Newry City at Mourneview Park on Tuesday night will certainly not live long in the memory.

In fact, it will be remembered by merely two things: Steven McCullough’s wonderful winning goal – a 25-yard free kick – and the dismissal of United’s Kym Nelson following a free-for-all in the centre of the pitch.

United will now face Crusaders at Windsor Park in the showcase decider on May 7.

Jeffrey, a seven-time Irish Cup winner as manager of Linfield, stressed it took a heated exchange during the half-time cuppa to spark his players into action.

“Yes, I had words of guidance and encouragement them at half-time, particularly our goal scorer, who responded accordingly,” smiled Jeffrey.

“It’s always nice for a manager when players take on board what they are told.

“Steven said publicly afterwards that once in a while you need a kick up the backside. That was very kind of him. He is a quality player and has contributed immensely to this club, but he has had an awful time with injury.

“The goal he scored was exquisite... it was ridiculously good.”

Jeffrey insisted there was no question of his team under-estimating the Lough 41 Championship side, who will be crowned champions at the weekend.

“I told our boys at half-time we were in a fight, a battle, and I don’t know whether they took that on board at the start (of the game) or not. I don’t think they fully embraced fully what I said in my pre-match team talk,” he added.

“We had a good conversation at half-time. It was all about winning tackles and putting your head in where it hurts. We were much better in the second-half, it was much more like us.”

Jeffrey celebrated Jurgen Klopp style at the finish, fist-pumping and chest beating.

“I couldn’t resist it,” he smirked. “I was so pleased for the club, I just couldn’t resist it in any shape or form. It was a wee bit out of character for me, I was just so delighted, and I was elated for the players as well.

“In the new landscape, realistically, this is the one route to a major trophy for us. It’s not just about getting there, it’s about what you do on the day.

“But we know it will be a massive test for us because Crusaders have many quality players and they have been flying this season.”