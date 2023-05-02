David McDaid: An Irish Cup win would mean so much to me and Ballymena United

David McDaid was on target against Ballyclare Comrades in the last eight — © ©INPHO/Declan Roughan

Ballymena United striker David McDaid has a burning desire to add an Irish Cup winner’s medal to his impressive CV.

The Sky Blues ace will be leading from the front on Sunday when David Jeffrey’s side are reunited with Crusaders in the showpiece at Windsor Park.

Seasoned frontman McDaid has League and Cup honours from his time at Derry City and Waterford, while he also helped fire Larne to two County Antrim Shields.

The 32-year-old was part of the Larne side that lost the 2021 Final against Linfield at Mourneview Park in front of a restricted crowd.

United haven’t lifted the Irish Cup since 1989 and memories of their heart-breaking loss to the Crues a year ago are still fresh in the memory. McDaid is hoping he can find the magic touch to end 34 years of Sky Blues hurt.

But he also has huge hunger to grasp a first Irish Cup winner’s medal and make it another significant prize in his glittering career.

“With Larne I didn’t quite get this one across the line, including a Final defeat against Linfield,” he says.

“One hundred per cent, I want this trophy. I have won all the silverware in the south and County Antrim Shields up here and this would be a fantastic achievement, but not just for me personally, it would be an incredible result for the team after what has been a difficult season.

“If I’m being honest, I would say that a failure to take our chances contributed to a poor run of form this season.

“Our defence has done really well from January onwards and as a collective, the strikers could have been more productive.

“If we don’t take our chances in the Final we will have no chances because Crusaders are a good side and they will be heavy favourites again us. We need to be clinical.”

The former Derry City, Cliftonville and Coleraine forward joined United last summer after five memorable years with the Invermen.

After watching last year’s Final from a distance, he can understand the motivation behind the Braidmen’s swift return to the Final.

“I watched last year’s Final and I had my own synopsis,” says McDaid who also played for Sligo Rovers, Waterford and Finn Harps. “We came in in pre-season and we did old school running under the manager (David Jeffrey). The whole focus on pre-season was the hurt of the Cup Final and we were not going to experience that again.

“A year down the line here we are with the same teams involved. It’s a cruel game which gets you high and low fast but being in the game a long time, you understand there are a lot more lows and you need a high.

David McDaid won the FAI Cup with Derry City in 2012 — © ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

“David’s emotions got the better of him after the Final last year and it just shows you how much it means to him.

“But the Larne Semi-Final showed what we are capable of. The small pitch at Crusaders helped us and luck was on our side. The Final is going to be a totally different game. Even though Billy Joe Burns is going to be a big miss for them they are strong favourites.

“But we do have confidence, especially after the Larne victory.”

United struggled to find any momentum in the bottom half of the League, making their Cup run even more special.

“We started the season well but could not get going from January,” added McDaid. “To win the Irish Cup would be huge for the club.

“It would be a huge lift for the club and especially the supporters who have watched us struggle this season. They have stuck by us and supported us. Hopefully they can come out in big numbers and we can get the job done for them.”