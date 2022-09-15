David McDaid at the double as Ballymena United need a little extra to beat Ards in League Cup

Ards 2 Ballymena United 4

For the second time in eight days, Ards fought back from 2-0 down. In last week’s County Antrim Shield clash, the Red and Blues went on to beat Queen’s University 4-2. This time round, they lost 4-2 as Ballymena United marched into the last-16.

United’s Kym Nelson almost scored against his old club in the second minute. The flame-haired midfielder connected with a Kenny Kane corner-kick, heading the ball against the bar. Nelson swapped Ards for the Ballymena Showgrounds in January of last year.

Ballymena opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Jordan Gibson clipped the ball into the path of McDaid. The ace finisher didn’t waste the opportunity, smashing the half-volley past Ards goalkeeper Alex Moore.

Michael Place tried his luck from 35 yards on the half-hour mark, but his powerful drive clipped the top of the crossbar.

While Place went close, Kelly found the top corner. The Ballymena skipper’s 25-yard effort arrowed straight into the top corner after Ards failed to clear their lines.

It was a stunning effort that should have killed any realistic hope Kelly’s old club had of causing a Cup upset.

But Ards had other ideas. The Red and Blues pulled a goal back in the 51st minute through Eamon Scannell. The winger dispatched an audacious lob over United keeper Jordan Williamson from just outside the area.

In the last 10 minutes Ards pushed forward in search of an equaliser, which duly arrived in stoppage time.

The lively Daniel Reynolds drilled a low back-post shot beneath Williamson to send the game to extra-time.

Ards sub Aaron Brown almost scored a memorable goal in the 100th minute, but his shot whistled past the post.

McDaid made Ards pay just before the half-time break. The striker drilled a 20-yard effort into the bottom corner after Ards only half-cleared a United attack.

Parkhouse put the game beyond doubt just after the break. The striker poked home from inside the six-yard box to secure a 4-2 win for Ballymena.

McDaid had a chance to complete his hat-trick late in extra-time when Kyle Calderwood conceded a penalty for handball. However, Alex Moore got down well to save McDaid’s weak spot-kick.

While United progress to the next round, Ards can take pride in their never-say-die display.

Ards: Moore, Hall, Calderwood, Taylor (Jallow 102), Crane (Brown 88), Murray (Mullen 90), Taggart (McKendry 46), Cafolla (McVeigh 46), Hunter (Arthurs 79), Reynolds, Scannell.

Subs not used: Craughwell.

Ballymena United: Williamson, Place, Nelson, Redman (Graham 90), Whiteside, Gibson, Kelly, Waide (McElroy 90), Tipton (Parkhouse 58), Kane (Corbett 115), McDaid.

Subs not used: O’Neill, Loughran, Henderson

Referee: Shane McGonigle

Man of the match: David McDaid

Match rating: 8/10