David McDaid: Lee Lynch's 5k challenge is incredible but guess who's the slowest outfield Larne player?

We are asking our sporting personalities how they are dealing with action coming to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected their daily lives.

Today, we speak to Larne FC striker David McDaid, who had equalled his best tally of 13 goals before the Danske Bank Premiership season was put on hold.

Q: How are you keeping?

A: I'm staying at home with my partner Faye and our kids Theo (8), Luca (2) and Mila (1). Everyone has been really good and is keeping well, no one has got sick or anything. We're just doing plenty of gardening and cleaning round the house. The kids are keeping us busy. Obviously we can't take them to the park or anything but we've been going for walks along the coast and taking them out that way. Theo's playing his Xbox plenty so he's happy with that. He plays football too and had a wee operation back in January but he can get back playing now and we're messing about in the garden a bit.

Q: How have you been affected?

A: We had been due to take on Linfield the weekend the games were called off and ever since then, we haven't seen each other or trained together at all. It's been very weird. It feels like the season is over but it's so strange because we don't know when the next match will be. It's such a weird time. Most clubs are part-time but we've been full-time for nearly two years now and are used to going in every morning, seeing each other and training. Missing that isn't good for us mentally. After two weeks, I was struggling to keep myself motivated even to get out of the house. Having family round you and getting out on walks definitely keeps you sane at times.

Q: How are you keeping fit?

A: A few of the Larne lads have started challenges like the 5k ones, which we're doing. I'm terrible at them - my 5k time is just under 22 minutes, which is nothing compared to the other boys. Lee Lynch has done it in 17 minutes 59 seconds - he's the best so far. It's insane. He's an absolute freak - he can sprint all day no problem. He's a great athlete.

I was delighted to get under 22, about seven-minute miles will do me nicely. It's not my type of running. I'm nearly one of the slowest, except the goalkeepers obviously. Even Conor Mitchell did it in 23 minutes 50 seconds, and he's a keeper. None of the outfield players are slower than 22 minutes so I'm definitely at the back of the field. When I saw some of the times, it shows our team is dedicated and fit.

The manager Tiernan Lynch just gave us a few things we could do to keep fit but there's no set programme for now. In the next couple of weeks, it will maybe start getting more serious. It'll nearly be looked at like a pre-season, I think.

We're not getting any football work in at all, I've kicked more toilet rolls than footballs the last few weeks.

Larne's Lee Lynch has proved his remarkable fitness.

Q: How are you keeping up morale and how is the team bonding?

A: We're in a WhatsApp group together. We're a really close team and there's plenty of stick floating about there with people doing their home training videos and some of us shaved our heads. The boys keep you going. It's such a good team we have and if you're ever struggling, you have no problem texting one of the boys about it. It's so good to have each other.

Q: Where are you drawing your personal strength from now?

A: The kids keep me going. It's tough looking after them, especially the two young ones, but they keep you occupied and it would definitely be worse without them. I don't think it's really personal strength, though, I think the people around you are more important than yourself so it's just more about focusing on them.

Q: Is there a film and a box set you would recommend to stay at home sports fans?

A: The Dark Knight Rises is my favourite film so I'd say that and for a box set I would recommend Entourage. It's about a film star who makes it and brings all his friends to live with him in LA. It's 100% worth a watch. It's based on Mark Wahlberg's life, he wrote it and it's sort of his life story. It's a comedy - easy viewing. They're just half-hour episodes so you fly through them.

Q: What life lessons are you learning from this?

A: Not to take yourself too seriously - that's definitely the main thing. I would definitely do that, too, so it's a good lesson to learn.

Q: What's the first thing you will do when this is over?

A: Just play football again - that's honestly it. I just can't wait to get back out there on the pitch and score my first goal for Larne again.

Q: Have you a message for sports fans?

A: Just that I really hope to see you all soon when all of this is over and it's safe to play again.