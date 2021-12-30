David Parkhouse got just rewards for hard work with late winner for Ballymena, says David Jeffrey

On high: David Jeffrey was delighted with the derby victory over Coleraine. Credit: Pacemaker Press

Timing is a much-valued attribute for any striker and David Parkhouse certainly chimed for Ballymena United fans on Monday past.

If you are going to score your first goal for your new club then there’s no better moment to do it than in the dying seconds against your derby rivals in front of a packed house.

Having signed from Derry City in the close season, Parkhouse’s initial involvement was fleeting as he limped off during the first game of the campaign at Warrenpoint Town.

But hard work and the help of the Sky Blues’ medical team meant he returned sooner than expected and he made himself an instant hero at Warden Street with the 90th-minute finish in the 2-1 win over Coleraine.

Boss David Jeffrey said: “You couldn’t write it. There won’t be too many of us who remember Roy of the Rovers so we’ll probably just call it a fairytale ending.

“I remember equally vividly our first game of the season at Warrenpoint and he was hacked down in their box and ended up getting booked for it, which was crazy, and then you see the severity of the injury. We thought we might have lost him for the full year.

“But that performance and the winning goal was testimony to the trust we put in him and the ownership and responsibility he took upon himself to get back to fitness as soon as possible.

“Obviously he has the back-up of Dr Brian Patterson, Gary Crosbie, Rebecca Jones and Julie Alexander, our physios who were instrumental in helping David with his rehab.

“But staff can only do so much, it’s about the player and what he needs to do and he got his rewards. Ninety minutes, Boxing Day, Coleraine — it’s Steven Spielberg stuff.”

Former United striker James McLaughlin had cancelled out Paul McElroy’s classy opener and Jeffrey was full of praise for his finish and work rate.

“He’s our top goalscorer and he works tremendously hard as well,” he added.

“People sometimes don’t notice that he does the ugly side of things that some don’t like to do.

“He works very, very hard defensively but also going forward. He is just a class act and it couldn’t have fallen to a better man.”

United rode their luck at times in the game, Coleraine wasting a number of chances, but minus several key players, Jeffrey was delighted to exact revenge for the 3-0 hammering the Bannsiders inflicted on the Braidmen earlier in the season,

“It was pleasing, I am not going to pull any punches,” he beamed.

“I remember vividly the game at the Coleraine Showgrounds, the opening of their new pitch, and everything was planned around the game with ourselves, and we knew we hadn’t done ourselves justice.

“I don’t think humiliation is too harsh a word to tell you the truth, that’s how I felt.

“We are looking to consolidate seventh which is going to be difficult and maybe have a crack at sixth so we needed to try and get maximum points but there was also at the back of our heads that the last time we played Coleraine, we felt we let ourselves down.

“I thought we were excellent from the get-go.

“I was really pleased for the supporters who in that last seven minutes helped us get over the line and a big thank you to them.”