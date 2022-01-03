Davy McDaid believes his winning goal at The Oval can be the turning point of Larne's season

Sticking out: David McDaid sets off in celebration after his winning strike Credit: Bill Guiller

Davy McDaid is hoping his wonder goal against Glentoran can breathe new life into Larne’s Danske Bank Premiership title hopes.

The 31-year-old sent the visiting fans into raptures with his stunning winner which got the New Year off to the best possible start as the east Antrim outfit celebrated a first league victory at the BetMcLean Oval since 1978.

Having tossed away the lead on two occasions, McDaid produced a moment of magic to help claim all three points.

Andy Scott shot the visitors into an early lead, which was wiped out by a smart finish from Jay Donnelly.

But Larne were back in front early in the second-half following a bizarre own goal from Rhys Marshall before they returned the favour when Tomas Cosgrove swept a Shay McCartan cross into his own net.

It was fitting that McDaid’s super strike won it — inflicting Glentoran’s first defeat in 15 Premiership games.

“I’m going to be honest, I was lucky because I fell over when I hit it,” said the former Derry City striker.

“I think it bobbled a few times before I caught it, but I was delighted to see it hit the back of the net.

“We had to dig deep to win the game, the boys did exceptionally well. Glentoran could have levelled with the last kick of the game, it was one of those games that it probably was great for the neutral to watch, but hectic for the respective managers.

“Our games with Glentoran are usually tight, we cancel each other out.

“This game was anything but. There were loads of mistakes, but some great play from both teams, which made for a really open match.

“We knew we would have to work hard to get anything from it. It was a huge three points. We are at our best when we are on the front foot.

“Our pressing game is what we are built on and we had some great passages of play when we were in possession.

“We limited Glentoran to very little in terms of goal opportunities. Their goals came our mistakes, they didn’t create an awful lot.

“They did get one big chance right at the end. Jay Donnelly is the most in-form player and probably the best striker in the league in my opinion, but it took a fantastic save from Rohan Ferguson to stop him scoring.”

McDaid believes the victory can be a big turning point.

He added: “We should have been winning games, but we were missing big chances and giving away silly goals.

“Had Jay scored when he went through on a one-on-one, that would have summed up the way things have been going for us, so hopefully this can be a big turning point for us.”

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott reckons his team shot themselves in the foot.

“We conceded too many soft goals — all three were poor,” he said.

“People will say McDaid’s was a brilliant strike but when a ball is played in to the centre-forward, we can’t have our centre-half being rolled and then we can’t have a 25-yard shot dip over our goalkeeper. The first goal was the same. The young lad was allowed to cut inside. I’m not even sure if it was a shot, but it finished up in the net. Their second goal was a comedy of errors, there is no other way to describe it.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey, J Jenkins (Mitchell 66), Burns, McCartan, Marshall, J Donnelly, R Donnelly, McClean, Clucas, Marron, Plum (Smith 72).

Unused subs: Garrett, Russell, Wightman, Glendinning, Morris.

LARNE: Ferguson, Balmer, Kelly, Watson, Herron, Nasseri (Jarvis 89), McDaid (Hale 76), Doherty, Scott, Mitchell (Randall 66), Cosgrove.

Unused subs: Argyrides, Lusty, Sloan, Aretzis.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare)

Man of the match: John Herron

Match rating: 8/10