Days of moral wins for Irish League sides in Europe long gone, says Chris Shields as Linfield eye historic place in group stages

Chris Shields takes on Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal while at Dundalk in 2020

Chris Shields knows how it feels to reach the group stages of European football. He’s entered the promised land twice with Dundalk, leaving him eyeing a magical hat-trick with Linfield tonight.

The midfielder’s team-mates are craving their own special European memories and dreams have been fuelled by the surprise 1-0 win over Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt at Windsor Park.

The winner will go forward to a third qualifying round tie with either Žalgiris Vilnius or Malmö (1-0 from the first leg) and, more importantly, secure a lucrative place in the Europa Conference League group stages, banking the club at least £3m.

Even if David Healy’s side can’t finish the job tonight in the 8,270-capacity Aspmyra Stadion, they will have two further shots at the groups through the Europa League qualifiers and a Europa Conference League play-off.

The team that loses, meanwhile, will drop into the third qualifying stage of the Europa League and would play either Qarabağ or FC Zürich, with the former taking a 3-2 lead to Switzerland.

Linfield players could be forgiven for feeling the hand of history on their shoulders but Shields has been down this golden path before.

In 2016, Dundalk qualified for the group stage of the Europa League, and a draw with AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, followed by a victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv in Tallaght Stadium, were the first points earned by an Irish club at this stage of a European competition.

In their third match they took the lead in Tallaght against Zenit St Petersburg, and were 20 minutes from topping the table, before eventually losing 2–1.

Two years ago, Dundalk reached the Europa League group stage for the second time in their history and joined a group with Arsenal, Rapid Vienna and Molde.

Shields is now driven to give his Linfield comrades a taste of the big time he savoured.

“I feel the days of moral victories against bigger European teams are probably gone,” argued the 31-year-old.

“When I was growing up, clubs would have wanted to draw the big team and get the big crowd. You got a pat on the back but found yourself out of the competition.

“Now you want a tie that is winnable. You can do better homework on the opposition, and I didn’t watch the game but I believe Crusaders put in a monumental, trojan effort against Basel when you look at the stature of that club.

“Group stage football is brilliant and it gives you a real appetite for it.

“When it gets to the group the pressure is taken off as win, lose or draw you will have more matches.

“In the qualifiers it can be all or nothing. For a club and community it can be special for everyone. Dundalk are a one-club town and the people loved it. You have the excitement of the draw and it would be brilliant for Linfield to get to the groups.

“That’s the goal, but we know we have a slender lead against Bodø and we remain very much the underdogs.”

The former Bray Wanderers man has been a serial winner in his career and he stands out as a classy and inspirational figure, even in a Linfield side blessed with experience and quality.

But there’s always room for more career highlights and the 1-0 first-leg win, secured by Kirk Millar’s sweet finish, will live long in the memory regardless of what unfolds in Norway.

“It’s up there with the big wins in my career,” he said. “It was a tough ask and a lot of people would have fancied Bodø to take the win given how well they did in the Europa Conference League last year, beating Roma, Celtic and playing great football.

“To have the shock factor and to get the win was a nice one.

“If we can go through we can make the groups and there will be other chances. There’s a lot of ifs and buts, but the importance of winning that first Champions League tie was obvious.

“The message has been get through that first round and you have the play-off at least.

“For clubs like ourselves and Shamrock Rovers, the Europa Conference League is the more attainable prize, and you need a little luck with the draw along the way but you never know where the European adventures take you.”

If Linfield do reach the group stages it could have an impact on their title defence, but as headaches go, it’s a nice one to have.

“When I have been in the groups we were coming to the end of our domestic seasons and I can remember playing in Europe in the middle of trying to retain a title,” added Shields.

“You’ll have a spring in your step if you are going to brilliant European cities and then playing League fixtures which have to be moved. You will be riding a crest of a wave going into fixtures.”

Linfield, meanwhile, have named Robert Foster as their new club vice-president.

Foster said: “I have supported the Blues from when I was a young boy and have really enjoyed my involvement with the marketing committee over the past number of years, and it will be an honour to represent the club in the role of vice-president.

“I am really looking forward to working with the team of vice-presidents and will work tirelessly to promote our great club in whatever way I can, to ensure we remain the top team in Northern Ireland.”