Deadly Danny Purkis does damage as Carrick Rangers dump Cliftonville out of Co Antrim Shield

Carrick Rangers 3 Cliftonville 2

Carrick Rangers striker Danny Purkis capped a fine performance with the winning goal that knocked Cliftonville out of the Co Antrim Shield at Taylor's Avenue.

The Reds took the lead through Ben Wilson and got back on level terms thanks to a Ben Tilney own goal, but Carrick deserved the win on the night.

Both managers made changes, with Stuart King starting veteran duo Albert Watson and Mark Surgenor while Jim Magilton gave youth a chance, starting 20-year-old Stephen McGuinness and 19-year-old Luke Kenny in defence.

Carrick's keeper on the night, Ben McCauley, claimed an awkward downward header from Sam Ashford before the visitors took the lead in magnificent fashion on 13 minutes.

21-year-old Wilson collected the ball on the half turn 22 yards from goal to unleash a piledriver that gave McCauley little chance as it flew into the top right corner, his fifth of the season.

Rangers rallied, though, and, despite seeing the injured Emmet McGuckin replaced by Curtis Allen after 20 minutes, the home side carried the fight to Cliftonville and overturned the deficit before the break.

Purkis should have scored on 28 minutes when picked out in space at the back post by Nedas Maciulitis but he was denied by the quick feet of David Odumosu.

Purkis nodded wide of the mark before Tilney showed him how to do it on 33 minutes, crabbing along the 18-yard-line from the left channel before fooling Cliftonville with a right-foot floated effort that sailed effortlessly into the far corner.

Carrick doubled their goal tally five minutes later from 12 yards when Kenny made a clumsy challenge on Surgenor in the box and referee Jamie Robinson immediately pointed to the spot, from where Allen sent Odumoso the wrong way.

Rangers continued to press after the break and threatened through Maciulaitis and particularly Purkis, but were reeled in when Ashford's square drive across goal was pushed off McCauley, off the hapless Tilney and into the net to make it 2-2.

But Carrick would not be denied and when Johnny Addis played a loose ball on 74 minutes, Josh Andrews pounced to send Purkis past the Cliftonville defender to slot coolly past Odumosu for the winner.

CARRICK RANGERS: McCauley, Forsythe, Stewart (Reece Glendinning 45), Surgenor (c) (Buchanan-Rolleston 90), Watson, McGuckin (Allen 21 (Withers 90)), Maciulaitis (Cushley 90), Andrews, Cherry, Purkis, Tilney.

Subs not used: Glendinning, O'Prey.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Pepper (Doherty 56), Addis, Kenny (Casey 75), Gallagher, Curran (c) (Hale 56), Lowe, Ashford (Berry 82), Turner, Wilson, McGuinness.

Subs not used: Gartside, Jordan, Kearney.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Belfast)