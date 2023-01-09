Dean Ebbe pleased to make the most of a rare chance in Crusaders line-up as they ease past Dergivew in Irish Cup

Irish Cup fifth round Crusaders 6 Dergview 0

Crusaders striker Dean Ebbe is congratulated after the second of his three goals

It was a sharp-shooting performance that may not be enough to see him removed from the transfer list but Dean Ebbe’s hat-trick was a perfect start to 2023 for the 28-year-old and a timely reminder of his appetite for goals.

The Crusaders frontman’s treble helped cut down Dergview 6-0 at Seaview as the Irish Cup holders sailed into a sixth round meeting with Bangor at Clandeboye Road.

Ebbe was made available for transfer along with defender Rory McKeown as Crues boss Stephen Baxter looks to shuffle his pack this month.

It hasn’t worked out on the Shore Road for the Dubliner, who joined the north Belfast side from The New Saints but at least he had the opportunity to unleash some of his frustration on the Championship strugglers.

“I was delighted to start the game,” said the former Inverness man. “I haven’t been in the team much or given as many opportunities as I would like, so it was nice to be on the pitch and get three goals.

“I’ve scored about five hat-tricks now and they are always nice.

“A striker wants to score goals and if I can keep doing that, I will be happy. We will see what happens at the club, I have to focus on performing as well as I can if I am selected.

“You have to be happy with a 6-0 win and at 1-0, you think anything can happen. You try to get an early goal after the break and we pushed on. Luckily enough we scored a few more and killed the game off.”

After Ebbe had put Crusaders three to the good, Jordan Owens, Philip Lowry and Johnny McMurray rattled in further goals to add to the Castlederg side’s misery.

“It was a disappointing start and then we found ourselves under huge amounts of pressure,” said Dergview boss Tommy Canning. “They had more about them and, while no-one wants to lose a game 6-0, you shake yourself down and get on with it.

“We are at Ballyclare Comrades next Saturday which is a more important game for us.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey (Murphy 79), Burns (Caddell 66), Robinson, Weir, Lowry, Lecky (Owens 46), Ebbe, Forsythe, O’Rourke (Barr 66), Larmour, Clarke (McMurray 66). Unused subs: Hegarty, Winchester.

DERGVIEW: A Buchanan, Falconer, M Buchanan, Crown (Corrigan 62), McLaughlin (Diver 62), Brogan, Kennedy (Gorman 73), Deane, Browne, Doherty (Burns 73), Devlin (Fielding 7). Unused subs: McGarvey, Brown.

Referee: Chris Morrison (Belfast)

Man of the match: Dean Ebbe

Match rating: 7/10