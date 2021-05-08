Dean Shiels can defy critics by making a success of controversial tactics just like his dad Kenny, insists David Healy

Old pals: Dean Shiels and David Healy are former team-mates but the Linfield boss is out to upset his friend today. Credit: INPHO/Brian Little

Linfield boss David Healy admires the way his old Northern Ireland team-mate Dean Shiels has started life in management at Dungannon Swifts but wants to derail his Irish Cup dreams at Windsor Park today.

Healy and Shiels go back a long way. When their sides met earlier this season in the league at the national stadium, it was total football with both playing out from the back and the Blues winning 2-0.

Shiels will hope to reverse that result but with his side bottom of the table and Linfield closing in on their fourth title in five years, it’s a tall order especially with Healy and his players ‘greedy’ to do the double.

“Dungannon have been entertaining people of late. Credit to Dixie (Shiels) for the way they try and play,” said Healy.

“I speak to Dixie probably once a week and my relationship with him goes back a long way. I have huge respect for him and the way he’s doing it.

“If you go back 20 or 25 years ago you’ll have heard people saying his dad Kenny was mad to be doing the things he was doing in the Irish League.

“They were saying, ‘That’s not the way to play in the Irish League, playing it out from the back’ but Dixie is a chip off the old block and he wants to play in a very similar fashion.

“I watched the highlights from their recent game against Carrick and Carrick didn’t touch the ball until about 60 minutes and were 2-0 up.

“Football is also about winning games, so if Dixie finds a way of getting the centre forwards and attacking players to offer a wee bit more, he will. He’s already in the process of recruiting the type of player who can play for him and you’ve got to tip your hat to him.

“It irritates me that people describe Linfield as ‘workmanlike and professional’ because some of the stuff we play, we don’t get enough credit for.”

The title is always the big one at Linfield but Healy insists his players won’t be distracted by thoughts of another impending Premiership triumph.

“At Linfield, you can’t afford to be distracted,” said the Blues boss, set to be offered a new long-term contract by the club when this season’s title is won.

“If I come in at 5pm on Saturday having lost to Dungannon, the last 35 games we’ve played to put us top of the league will mean next to nothing.

“That might settle down and we know the league is huge for us in terms of trying to get into the Champions League and whatever else but when I first came to Linfield, I recall in my first interview saying that the club hadn’t been successful for a few years before I came. My comments were that I wanted to bring success to an already successful football club.

“I feel as if I’ve done that and with the group of players we’ve had here, they’ve always had that strong desire to deliver success.

“All thoughts of the title race can be put on the back burner. I want to be greedy. I want to win the Irish Cup. That’s not me being disrespectful to Dungannon or the rest of the clubs in the competition.

“I want to be selfish and win as many trophies as I can as Linfield manager. The players who have been there and done it and been here from day one with me know that.”