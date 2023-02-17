Dean Shiels has faith that Dungannon Swifts can play their way to safety

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels insists there is growing belief that they can avoid the drop.

The Swifts face Newry City tonight, then Portadown next Friday, in two potentially season-defining games. Having trailed Newry by 11 points at one stage, they will go level with Darren Mullen’s side with a win tonight, but Shiels admits he will have to juggle his squad after two bruising games against Crusaders and Larne in recent days.

“It’s a very important period with games against teams in and around us,” he said.

“We will have to prepare right — three games in six days is very difficult for part-time teams. We’ve had to rotate the squad.

“Newry moved the game to Friday trying to get an advantage. We have lads travelling from Letterkenny and all over the country, and to work during the day and get to Newry is tough.

“But we will go there with motivation to win the game.

“The games are coming in such a short space of time and we have injuries and players playing through injury, which is tough too.

“People are going through pain for myself and the staff and the club. I’m so proud of the players with their commitment and their attitude — the way it has been recently. We will be okay if we keep showing that fight and that desire.”

With 11 games to go, Dungannon are three points behind Newry, who lost narrowly at Coleraine on Tuesday night. But win this evening and only goal difference will keep them in the bottom two.

Shiels added: “We know it is a long season and we are improving — as the season goes on, we are looking stronger. The gap between Newry and ourselves was 11 or 12 points at one stage and now it’s three, so the progress is there.”

Shiels was furious after the 3-0 defeat against Larne in midweek, believing another contentious penalty decision for the first goal cost his side.

He added: “We set up against a full-time team, they didn’t look like scoring — the same as Crusaders on Saturday — and it just speaks for itself.

“I feel sorry for the players. The shape, the work-rate, everything was spot on. We just have to keep going.”

Donal Scullion, meanwhile, has extended his contract with Newry, keeping him at The Showgrounds until June, 2025.