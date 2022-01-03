Dean Shiels pleads for NIFL to provide Covid clarification as virus tears through Dungannon Swifts squad

Dean Shiels claims clubs are in the dark about how to manage the escalating Covid crisis as he called for Irish League chiefs to come up with a clearer plan.

The Dungannon boss said he was left with half a squad for their weekend defeat against Linfield after they were hit by the virus.

Six players tested positive, along with a member of the backroom staff, while another four were missing due to injury or suspension. Goalkeeper Alex Moore, on loan from the Blues, was also out.

Shiels revealed Dungannon discussed having the game called off, but were told it had to be played.

“Eleven is big, with our squad, when you are playing the best team in the county. You want to be at full strength and put up more of a fight,” he said.

“But we were told the game goes ahead so we had to turn up and play and give it our all.

“It’s disappointing but there is a managers’ meeting this week about what the situation is – is it going to get better or improve?”

A number of matches in England have been called off due to Covid – in some cases just hours before kick-off while, locally, several games also had to be postponed over the holiday period

At the weekend, NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor said a circuit breaker is currently not on the agenda, although it is expected Covid protocols, including how games are called off, could be addressed.

Shiels said clubs are operating blind, adding: “No-one knows what is happening - I’m not sure what is happening. How many days do they have to isolate? It keeps changing too.

“I don’t know whether we will be any better off as regards numbers next Saturday (v Knockbreda in the Irish Cup), so we have to have a clear idea of where we go from here.”

A confident Linfied side, now unbeaten in 10 games, showed no mercy against the depleted Swifts and were a goal up inside 90 seconds through Kirk Millar’s brilliant finish, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

Although Darragh McBrien briefly brought the Swifts level, the Blues soon clicked into gear, with Chris Shields’ stylish strike and Jordan Stewart’s header putting them 3-1 up.

Trai Hume marked what was probably his final Blues appearance with a well-taken finish early in the second half, with Michael Newberry adding a fifth.

The sixth came in stoppage time, with sub Ahmed Salam appearing to get the final touch in a goalmouth scramble.

It moved the Blues two points clear at the top and three clear of their Big Two rivals after Glentoran’s slip-up at home against Larne.

Boss David Healy said: ”Our overall level of performance was excellent – that was the most pleasing thing about today.”

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Quinn, Coyle, McGee, McKendry, Glenny (O’Kane 82), Knowles (Convie 65), Oisin Smyth, Devlin (Odhran Smyth 82), Campbell (McAleer 65), McBrien, Gallagher (McCready 65).

Unused subs: Nelson, Francis.

LINFIELD: Johns, Hume, Roscoe, Newberry, M Clarke, Shields (McClean 46), Mulgrew, Palmer (Fallon 72), Millar (Quinn 58), Stewart (Donnelly, 75), A Clarke (Salam 75).

Unused subs: Walsh, Montgomery.

Referee: Ross Dunlop (Carrickfergus)

Man of the Match: Jamie Mulgrew

Match Rating: 6/10