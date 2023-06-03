Dean Shiels quits as Dungannon Swifts boss

Dean Shiels has quit as boss of Dungannon Swifts.

The club confirmed on Saturday morning that he had left by mutual consent.

It comes just 36 hours after he guided the club to Premiership safety following a play-off against Annagh United.

Shiels, a former Northern Ireland international, had been in charge for the last two years.

A Dungannon statement said: “All at Stangmore Park would like to thank Dean for his time at the club, his dedication to the job and all the time and effort he has put in since taking on the task of Dungannon Swifts FC manager.

“Dean departs with our sincere gratitude and very best wishes for the future.

“We will immediately begin the process to appoint a new manager and update you with any further announcements where possible.”

As a player, Shiels (38) made 14 appearances for the Northern Ireland senior team. His club career included spells at Scottish sides Hibernian and Rangers.

A former coach with the international women’s side, he replaced Kris Lindsay as Dungannon boss in March 2021.

He was unable to prevent the club finishing bottom in the 2020/21 season, although there was no relegation due to the Covid pandemic.

The following season, Shiels guided Dungannon to a respectable ninth-place finish.

The 2022/23 season has been a lot more difficult, with Dungannon spending the entire campaign in the bottom two.

They had to play off against Championship side Annagh United this week, albeit the two-legged tie - much-delayed because of licensing issues affecting Warrenpoint - turned into a shambles with both sides heavily depleted.

Dungannon lost the first leg 2-1, but came back to win the second match 2-0 on Thursday night, securing a 3-2 aggregate win.

Shiels had been linked with several other jobs in recent weeks, but as late as Thursday night was playing down talk of leaving.

Asked on Thursday night would he stay on, he said: “Yeah of course — I’ve a contract here, I’m committed to improving this club and trying to push it forward, so yes.”