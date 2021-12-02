Dean Shiels wants ‘more protection’ for talented players as Glenavon reject notion Dungannon’s Darragh McBrien was targeted

Top talent: Darragh McBrien has been a bright spark for Dungannon Swifts this season. Credit: Alan Weir

Dean Shiels has warned that Irish League football will suffer unless tougher action is taken to protect its top talent.

He has called on referees to do more to stop the league’s most exciting players being targeted by opposition teams.

The Dungannon boss was angry at some heavy challenges on gifted winger Darragh McBrien in their 2-0 defeat to Glenavon on Tuesday night.

Shiels claims it is a wider problem this season — and referees need to act for the good of the game.

He said people are coming to matches to watch the most exciting players, and referees must offer more protection.

Shiels insisted there has been “persistent fouling” on McBrien (19), who joined Dungannon from Ballinamallard, this season.

“McBrien is a talented player — and that is what is wrong with this country,” he said.

“There are talented players out there and there is no protection, there is none.

“He is just continually fouled and fouled and fouled... What do we do? Do we give talented players protection or do we just encourage the fouls?”

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton rejected any suggestion his players targeted McBrien on Tuesday, but Shiels said it is a much wider issue.

“There is a young, exciting player there that has just been kicked black and blue — it’s not just tonight, it seems to be every week,” he said.

“That is just what Darragh has to deal with — and he will. He is as tough as it gets. But I would love some more protection for him because I am worried about the lad getting injured.

“People who come to see Dungannon v Glenavon, they want to see players like McBrien playing in this league and getting at players, and it is a big worry for us.

“I have no problem with teams being aggressive but (some incidents) are hard to swallow.”

Hamilton, however, rejected any claims his side had been overly aggressive.

He said McBrien’s skill and quality meant it was inevitable that opposition players would struggle against him and he would draw fouls.

“There was nobody targeting him, that is for sure,” the Glenavon boss said.

“Sometimes people are too good and people can’t get near them, and McBrien is certainly one of those players.”

He added: “He is as exciting a player as you will see in the league in my opinion.

“He is a player I tried to sign in the summer, and unfortunately he decided to go to Dungannon.

“We watched the highlights, we watched the games in the build-up to this game and he has been outstanding.

“Sometimes players can’t get in near him and that is why he is fouled.

“If you watch Lionel Messi play, he gets fouled all the time too. It’s not that he is targeted — he is too good, and that was the situation here.”

Glenavon won the game 2-0 after goals from Andy Waterworth and Peter Campbell.

It was Dungannon’s third straight defeat, and Shiels feels the heavy schedule is starting to catch up with his players.

“We had players come in after the warm-up with hamstring and muscle strains,” he added.

“As I keep saying, everyone knows we are part-time and I am trying to get the players prepared.

“The pitch was heavy tonight, there was a lot of rain earlier today, so there was fatigue there.”