Dean Smith urges Loughgall to believe in promotion dream

Loughgall’s promotion charge is on track thanks to five league wins on the bounce.

The Villagers made light work of out-of-form Ards on Saturday, winning 3-0 at Clandeboye Park, where Robbie Norton opened the scoring with a fine volley before a heavily deflected Jamie Rea strike and a Nathaniel Ferris penalty sealed the points.

It was enough to see Loughgall extend their lead at the top of the Lough 41 Championship to six points.

Manager Dean Smith said: “It wasn’t the prettiest but, at this stage of the season, it’s all about result not performances. There were points during the game where we underperformed, so I’ll not complain about a 3-0 win. I’m delighted with it.

“We had a wee blip at the start of the year, but we didn’t panic. Hopefully these results will give the boys a bit of confidence going into the final couple of months of the season.”

Fourth placed Dundela — seven points behind Annagh — have not given up hope of nicking the play-off spot.

On Saturday, Paul Harbinson’s men won 3-1 away to Ballinamallard United. Peter McKiernan scored a brace for the Duns either side of a David McMaster goal, with Nick Palmer netting for the hosts.

Ballyclare Comrades moved up to fifth after six different players scored in their 6-2 win over Institute at Dixon Park. Calvin McCurry, Darius Roohi, Callum Ferris, Gary Donnelly, Howard Beverland and Liam Hassin were on target for the Comrades, while Ronan McAleer and Oisin Devlin scored for Stute.

Harland and Wolff Welders made light work of Newington, with Michael McLellan, Matthew Ferguson and Jonny Frazer all scoring in a 3-0 win at Solitude.

The game of the day, however, was at Breda Park, where the bottom two clubs played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Strikes from Jamie Browne and Ben Gallagher had Dergview 2-0 up at half-time, before Anto Burns and Mikhail Kennedy exchanged goals in the second-half. Knockbreda then scored twice — an own goal and another Burns strike — in injury time to grab a draw and stay two points behind the Dergs.