Declan Caddell: I’m back for as long as Crusaders need me, vows veteran ace

Danske Bank Premiership

Veteran midfielder Declan Caddell insists he’ll remain in action for as long as Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter needs him.

The 34-year-old came out of retirement against Linfield at Windsor Park on Saturday night, having received the call from his manager only 24 hours earlier.

Caddell thought he’d brought his illustrious playing career to an end last season but, due to a horrendous pile-up of injuries, he was lured back in a time of crisis.

Even though he was named on the substitutes’ bench, Caddell was pulling on his boots again after only half an hour when Robbie Weir hobbled off.

True to form, tough-tackling Caddell required merely seven minutes to go into referee Ian McNabb’s book for a late lunge on Jamie Mulgrew.

“I was booked for my first tackle, I suppose I was bound to be a bit rusty, not having played this season,” he laughed.

“I made my mind up to make the tackle and I thought to myself ‘I’m getting there all day’.

“When I realised I wasn’t getting there, it was too late. Yes, there was a bit of rustiness.”

Caddell insisted he had no hesitation in answering the call from Baxter.

“When the boss asked me to come back in a time of need, I couldn’t refuse,” he added. “As long as he needs me, I’ll be there for him and the club.

“I registered before the transfer window closed — just in case of an emergency. Whenever I decided to retire, I had a conversation with Stephen. He told me when he retired, he still put his name on a form in case of an emergency. So he asked me to do the same. With the squad we have, I never thought I’d be needed. We have five or six central midfielders in the group. Obviously, the injuries have piled up over the last couple of weeks.

Linfield manager David Healy branded the Windsor Park pitch 'disgraceful'

“The boss spoke to me a couple of weeks ago to say I may be needed, so keep my fitness ticking over. It was a bit of a shock when I got the message on Friday night that I’d be involved.

“At least I was only on the bench but when Robbie Weir had to go off, I thought ‘oh dear, I may be needed here’. It was a great result for us when you look at the personnel we had to put into different positions.”

Linfield boss David Healy branded the Windsor Park pitch a ‘cabbage patch’ but didn’t use it as an excuse for his team’s below-par performance.

“People will watch from afar asking ‘what the hell is that cabbage patch all about’,” said Healy. “I watch games on television, FA Cup matches up and down the country and whatever else.

“I’ve yet to see a pitch in the horrendous order Windsor Park is at the minute. Quite frankly, the people who maintain and look after that pitch should be hiding, because it is disgraceful.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson (Pepper, 70), Roscoe, Callacher, M Clarke, Shields, Mulgrew, Palmer, Fallon (Devine, 17), McKee (McStravick, 76), McDaid. Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, McGann, Doherty.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Weir (Caddell, 32), Burns, Larmour (McMurray, 45), O’Rourke, Thompson, Snelgrove (Owens, 70), Lowry, R Clarke, Lecky (Ebbe, 70), Heatley. Unused subs: Murphy, Steele.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey)

Man of the match: Jamie Mulgrew

Match rating: 5/10