Declan Caddell nets stoppage time winner to send Crusaders through to Irish Cup Final

A stunning stoppage-time winner from super-sub Declan Caddell sent Crusaders through to the Irish Cup Final.

The midfielder had only been on the pitch a couple of minutes when his exquisitely lobbed finish settled this closely-fought Semi-Final.

It sets up a repeat of the 2022 Final – with the Crues set to face Ballymena on Sunday May 7.

Dungannon fought hard and looked set to take the game into extra time when Caddell struck.

Introduced in the 90th minute, he ran on to Paul Heatley’s flick-on before lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

The Crues, winners last year, could now become the first side since Linfield – winners in 2010, 2011 and 2012 – to retain the trophy.

They had the better chances, with Philip Lowry going close with a first half header and Jordan Forsythe hitting the post in the second period.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter made one change from the previous weekend’s win against Carrick, with Josh Robinson back in place of Christopher Hegarty.

Dungannon’s sole switch from the 5-0 defeat to Linfield saw influential winger Rhyss Campbell back from injury.

But his comeback lasted a mere 20 minutes after he was injured in a clash with Ross Clarke.

It was a big blow for the Swifts, who found themselves under pressure at times in a scoreless but competitive first half.

The best chance came in the 22nd minute after Lowry was fouled wide on the right.

Clarke played in the free kick which Lowry met with a header, but Dunne pulled off a superb one-handed save.

Heatley worked Dunne with a free-kick from outside the box, then Clarke and Billy-Joe Burns combined to set up Jordan Forsythe, who dragged his effort wide.

Heatley also shot into the side-netting after Lowry won back possession in midfield.

There was a flashpoint towards the end of the half as Adam Lecky and Caolan Marron clashed, resulting in Lecky seeing yellow.

The Crues threatened early in the second half as Heatley met sub Jordan Owens’ flick-on and shot wide on the half-volley.

Then Forsythe picked up the ball 25 yards out and hit a cracking left-foot drive that Dunne tipped on to the post.

Dungannon had not threatened much but had a big chance in the 57th minute.

Cahal McGinty crossed, the goalkeeper spilled it and Joe Moore pounced, but his first-time shot flashed over.

Otherwise, there was little sign of a breakthrough as the clock ticked on towards extra-time – until Caddell’s late, late winner.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Animasahun (Lynch 90), Curry, Marron, McGinty, McGee, Knowles, Mayse, Moore (Cushnie 66), Campbell (Walsh 21), Jenkins (McCready 66).

Subs not used: Nelson, S Scott, Bruna.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Robinson, Larmour, McKeown, Clarke (Ebbe 82), Winchester (Caddell 90), Forsythe, Lowry, Heatley, Lecky (Owens 46).

Subs not used: Murphy, Hegarty, Weir, O’Rourke

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)