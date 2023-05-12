Declan O’Hara embracing the madness as Cliftonville target Euro jackpot

European Play-off Final

Declan O’Hara joked that he’s got sympathy for whoever Cliftonville appoint as their next manager because of the “madness” of the job’s all-consuming nature.

The ex-Reds defender has been in interim charge at Solitude since Paddy McLaughlin stepped down in the middle of last month and will bow out after tomorrow’s European Play-Off Final with Glentoran at The Oval.

After overseeing Cliftonville’s final two fixtures of the Danske Bank Premiership season, O’Hara guided his boyhood club past Coleraine in Wednesday’s Play-Off semi-final and paid tribute to the assistance that former team-mate David McAlinden has provided alongside the coaching expertise of Marc Smyth.

"Madness,” was the 40-year-old’s summary of his three weeks at the helm.

“When the club asked me to take over, I would never knock them back and my main objective was to get us into Europe and we’re still in with a chance.

"God help whoever the next manager is because it’s full on. It’s full time, it’s constant but I’m here for now and whatever happens happens.

"Everybody who knows me knows who I am, I’m a Cliftonville man. I’ll do anything for the club. They’ve asked me to step in for four games — it was only three but now it’s definitely four and I’m delighted with that.

"It’s down to the staff as well, they’ve been excellent. Marc works at the club and I’ve known David a long time since we played together. I’ve brought them in and the last 10 days, they’ve been excellent. The information they’ve given our boys has been top notch. There have been a lot of hours put in from the staff and they’ve been excellent for me.”

One man Glentoran will be particularly keen to put the shackles on this weekend is Reds frontman Ronan Hale.

Tomorrow marks a year since he was sprung from the bench to rescue Larne’s European dream at The Oval, where he scored four goals — one of which came from deep inside his own half — to turn a 2-0 deficit into a passport-stamping victory, and O’Hara would naturally settle for a repeat performance from the former Derry City ace.

"I hope he does it again!" he said. "Ronan didn’t score against Coleraine but his work-rate is just ‘wow’, I mean through the roof. His energy levels, his work-rate and his attitude, and the way he’ll do the dirty side of things for the team is unreal.”

Another player O’Hara is delighted to be able to call upon is Levi Ives, whose season had looked to be over when he suffered a quad injury in February.

The full-back has, however, been on the bench in recent weeks and returned to the starting line-up for that midweek success over the Bannsiders, with O’Hara explaining: "From even before I was asked to do the job, I busted Levi about getting him fit.

"The play-offs were our aim to get him back on the pitch and we’ve done that. Fair play to our physios who have worked hard with him. Levi is Levi — he put another great shift in.”

O’Hara is well aware that in-form Glentoran are overwhelming favourites to secure victory on home soil this weekend but says Cliftonville can do no more than throw everything they have at the challenge.

"The Glens are a good side — they’ve (Niall) McGinn, (Conor) McMenamin, Jay Donnelly, Ruaidhri Donnelly, (Shay) McCartan, you could name them all,” he added. “We’ll sit down as a staff and prepare properly with the players. It’s only a short period of time between the semi-final and the Final but we’ll put in as much hours as possible to get the job done.”