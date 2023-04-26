Defender Daniel Finlayson delighted to sign permanent deal with Linfield

Linfield have announced the signing of defender Daniel Finlayson from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren on a permanent deal ahead of the 2023/24 season for what the Belfast Telegraph understands to be a “small fee”.

The 22-year-old moved to Windsor Park on a short-term deal for the entirety of the current season and proved to be a hit with the Blues, making 52 appearances for the club and being named to the NIFL Team of the Year.

Finlayson was set to re-join St Mirren after the season ended, but he will not be headed back to Scotland and has instead pledged his future to Linfield on a one-year contract.

“I am very pleased to extend my stay at Windsor Park. I feel my game has improved since working under David Healy and his coaching staff,” commented Finlayson.

“I’m looking forward to pre-season and re-joining the squad after a break. Belfast is a great city and I’m delighted to spend another year, playing at this great club.”

A no-nonsense defender, who primarily plays right-back but can also cover in central defence, has been in excellent form for David Healy’s men, helping them concede the second-least amount of goals in the League this season.

The former Northern Ireland underage international started his career with Rangers and spent loan spells at Orange County in California and St Mirren before signing with the Saints permanently in 2021.

Finlayson spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Kelty Hearts before heading out on a temporary deal to Linfield this season, which has led to him signing on for more beyond this summer.

“Daniel has performed consistently for us this season. He is strong defensively and shows a professional attitude to training and match preparation. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him, as he develops further,” said Healy.

It is the first in what is expected to be several moves for the Blues, who are looking to reclaim the Danske Bank Premiership title they lost to Larne, with Healy reported interested in luring Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick to Windsor Park.

Crusaders, meanwhile, have unveiled their new home and away jerseys commemorating the 125th anniversary of the club emblazoned with the club’s new official sponsor, BoyleSports.

In a deal signed earlier this year, BoyleSports agreed a minimum three-year deal to sponsor the club.

The new home jersey will be worn for the first time by the men’s team in the Irish Cup Final on Sunday, May 7 against Ballymena United.

Crusaders chairman Ronnie Millar said: “We are absolutely delighted with our two special kits from Adidas. Having a premium brand and a partner in Pro:Direct Soccer coupled with the support from our sponsors, BoyleSports, is very exciting. I hope our supporters like the jerseys and special anniversary crest.”

BoyleSports’ Sharon McHugh added: “We are delighted to be principal partners of Crusaders FC at such an important moment in their history. Both jerseys have been wonderfully designed to commemorate a very long and successful 125 years and we are especially proud to be able to celebrate this milestone with the club. We look forward to seeing the men’s team walk out in the new home strip on May 7 for the Cup Final.”