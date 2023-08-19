Defending champions Larne keep pace at top with scoreless draw at battling Coleraine

Coleraine 0 Larne 0

A scoreless draw at Coleraine allowed Larne to stay a point behind leaders Cliftonville in the Sports Direct Premiership.

The Invermen dominated possession but failed to turn that advantage into goals while Coleraine put up a battling performance and were always in the game despite living off scraps for much of it.

Indeed, the Bannsiders could have won it when Lyndon Kane’s long range effort skimmed off Rohan Ferguson’s left hand post on 72 minutes.

In the opening half, Lee Bonis had a shot saved by Gareth Deane early on while Larne substitute Thomas Maguire tested the home keeper twice in the second half.

In the end it finished honours even with both teams very much in the mix at the top of the table at this early stage of the season.