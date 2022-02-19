Deirdre Hargey writes to Irish League clubs confirming hopes to ‘urgently deliver’ £36.2m Sub-Regional stadia funds

The Minister met with the Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish FA on Thursday to offer reassurances the money would be made available, despite the latest delay caused by a political crisis at Stormont.

And now Ms Hargey has reached out to the clubs directly to insist the department’s proposal remains on track.

The Executive collapsed earlier this month when Paul Givan resigned as First Minister, casting further doubt on whether the £36.2m Sub-Regional Stadia Funding package will be signed off.

Talks are now under way at the NI Executive to find a way to get this long-running cash pledge over the line.

In her letter emailed to clubs, the Communities Minister stated: “At present, I am considering all the available evidence to ensure that the programme addresses the changes identified in the review exercise and to ensure that the current and future requirements of local football are met.

“This work is progressing at pace to enable the programme to be launched and for the funding to be released. The Advisory Working Group continues to meet to provide advice and guidance to officials as the development work moves forward.”

Ms Hargey also referenced the current political crisis as Stormont as a reason for the hold-up. She added: “There are additional and immediate challenges created by the resignation of the First Minister and the consequent collapse of the Executive, which, in terms of the Sub-Regional Stadia Programme, means I cannot bring new proposals to the Executive or endorsement and agreement as would have been required.

“These problems were not created by anyone in the football sector and I am determined that the sector does not suffer because of the actions of others. I remain determined to find a way around these difficulties to deliver the Sub-Regional Stadia Programme and the essential funding needed by football clubs before the end of the current mandate.

“I hope that we can continue to work together in a constructive and collaborative manner to urgently deliver the Sub-Regional Stadia Programme and deliver the long awaited investment in the football sector.”