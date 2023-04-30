Departing Newry City boss Darren Mullen may return to Irish League management

Dungannon Swifts 2 Newry City 1

Darren Mullen has not ruled out a return to Irish League football at some point after stepping down as Newry City boss.

An emotional Mullen departed after 10 years in charge following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Dungannon Swifts.

He admits he is ready for a break, although will consider a return at some point.

“I honestly don’t know what comes next - I don’t have any big plans,” he said.

“It was just a case of seeing out the season with Newry and seeing what happens.

“I love the coaching side of things, I’ve got my Pro Licence, and at some point my family will realise shopping isn’t for me, so I’ll maybe need to get back into it in some manner.

“For the moment I will just enjoy the break. I’ve a couple of holidays booked and I’ll see what happens after that.”

Mullen took charge in 2013, and led the club out of the Mid-Ulster Intermediate B League, twice winning promotion to the Premiership.

They survived on goal difference this term, and also beat Dungannon to lift the Mid-Ulster Cup.

The away fans at Stangmore Park brought banners celebrating Mullen’s achievements. One read: “Thank you for everything”.

Mullen admitted it was difficult as he addressed his players for the final time afterwards.

“It was emotional alright - I didn’t finish what I started to say in the changing room,” he added.

“I don’t normally get emotional like that, but it’s because I will miss it, there is no point in saying anything different.

“It has been a huge part of my life and my family’s life, and there is going to be a huge void there for a while.

“I just thought it was the right time for me to go, and to go out in the manner we did - staying in the Premiership and winning a cup - I don’t think it could have been any better.”

For Dungannon, attention now turns to the play-off - although who they will play, and when, is still far from certain.

They were expecting to face Championship runners-up Warrenpoint Town this week

But the games have been postponed “until further notice” after the Co Down side were refused a promotion licence.

It is possible - maybe even probable - that Dungannon will now play off against Annagh United.

However, with an appeal looming, the prospect of matches taking place any time soon looks unlikely.

It means Dungannon will be sweating well into May, and possibly June, on their senior status.

Boss Dean Shiels said: “It’s been a long season, but we’ve still got a job to do and we need to finish that job. Whenever it is, we will be ready.”

In Saturday’s game, Joe Moore fired Dungannon into an early lead, although James Teelan equalised just before the break.

The winner came in the 92nd minute, when Gerardo Bruna’s corner was headed back for Mayowa Animasahun to head in.

Shiels added: “It was good to finish off the campaign, for now, on a positive.”

DUNGANNON: Groogan, Skelton, Francis, Animasahun, O’Kane, Smith (Anderson, 84), Bruna, Donnelly (Towe, 74), Cushnie (Ximenes 84), Moore (Stewart, 67), Lynch (Galvin, 74)

Subs not used: Dunne, McGee

NEWRY: Maguire, N Healy, McGivern (B Healy, 61), King, Sloan, Montgomery, Lockhart (Lusty, 77), Teelan (McGovern, 77), Donnelly (Forde, 67), Scullion, Adeyemo (Carville, 67)

Subs not used: Halpenny, Martin

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Match rating: 3/10

POTM: Lewis Francis