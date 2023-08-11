Derby delight for Bangor as Adam Neale strike ends 12-year wait for derby win over Ards

Bangor 1 Ards 0

Bangor’s 12-year wait for a north Down derby win finally came to an end at a packed Clandeboye Park.

A second-half strike from Adam Neale settled what was the first derby game between the Seasiders and their traditional rivals Ards since 2016.

Much has happened to Bangor since Ards won 4-2 seven years ago. The Seasiders suffered a double relegation that saw them drop into the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League. But after two hard-earned promotions and a Steel and Sons Cup win, Bangor has rediscovered its appetite for football with over 1,000 spectators inside Clandeboye Park.

While the game did little to entertain the huge crowd, Bangor were deserved winners enjoying the better chances against a lacklustre Ards that struggled to get a foothold on the game.

A hectic first five minutes saw a slew of chances, with Ards new boy James McLaughlin testing James Taylor from distance before Bangor’s Scott McArthur hesitated with his goal at his mercy, allowing Adam McCallum to make a goal saving challenge.

In the 16th minute, Ben Arthurs really should have hit the target from a Jack Henderson corner-kick, but he guided his free header wide.

Tom Mathieson had an even better chance in the 20th minute when he beat the Ards offside trap, only to pull the shot across goal when it looked easier to score. The lively McArthur had a half chance in the 10th minute of the second half, but he flashed a low drive along the front of goal — but there was no one in a yellow shirt to tap the ball home.

The Seasiders took a well-deserved lead in the 61st minute with an attack down the left flank saw McArthur cut across goal for the grateful Adam Neale to tap into the empty net.

Ards never really looked like equalising. Their best chance to level to scores arrived three minutes from time when ex-Coleraine forward McLaughlin found a yard of space outside the box, but his weak shot was easily held by James Taylor.

While Lee Feeney’s Bangor claimed the bragging rights, Matthew Tipton’s Ards must regroup after losing their first two league games.

Bangor: Taylor; Mathieson, Brown, Francis, Walker, R. Neale; Henderson (O’Kane 72), Harrison, McArthur (Devine 72); A. Neale (Hughes 80), Arthurs.

Subs Not Used: Orbinson, Murphy, Halliday, Millar

Ards: Moore; Greer, McCallum, Ruddy, Maxwell; Dupree (Hunter 65), Cafolla, Taggart (C Scannell 72); Tipton (Dougan 85), McLaughlin, D. McAllister (E Scannell 65).

Subs Not Used: Shields, Hamill, Jallow

Referee: Mark Dillon

Man of the match: Scott McArthur

Match rating: 5/10

In Saturday’s Playr-Fit Championship matches, Portadown welcome Institute to Shamrock Park while Dundela host Ballyclare Comrades. Ballinamallard United host Dergview, while Newington play Harland and Wolff Welders at their new home of Inver Park and Knockbreda host Annagh United.