Dergview confirm Caolan Maguire McLaughlin has suffered ‘bad concussion’

Lough 41 Championship

Dergview's game with Harland and Wolff Welders on Saturday was abandoned at half-time after ex-Derry City man Caolan Maguire McLaughlin suffered a serious head injury

Dergview have released a positive update on Caolan Maguire McLaughlin after the midfielder suffered a serious head injury in their game against Harland and Wolff Welders on Saturday.

McLaughlin took a heavy blow to his head just before half-time, which required significant attention and led to the referee abandoning the tie.

Fortunately, the club have confirmed that, apart from a bad concussion, he avoided any other serious injuries.

“Thankfully the X-rays and scans that were taken have all came back clear with Caolan suffering from bad concussion,” read the statement.

“Many thanks to our physio Seamus Bogle and the Welders physio Jonny Cummings for the professionalism they showed as they looked after Caolan until the ambulance arrived and also to the Welders stewards and Davy Whiteside for their help and assistance.”

Elsewhere, Loughgall opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Lough 41 Championship table as they defeated Ballinamallard 3-0, while second-placed Annagh United were held to a 1-1 draw by Ballyclare Comrades.

Dundela closed the gap in third with a 2-1 win over Knockbreda, while Institute are up to ninth after a 2-0 success over Ards.