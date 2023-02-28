Dergview’s revival stuns Ards and lifts safety quest

Lough 41 Championship

A late fightback at Darragh Park gave Dergview a vital victory in the Lough 41 Championship relegation battle.

On Saturday, Ards defeated the County Tyrone side 3-2 in Castlederg, only for Tommy Canning’s men to gain immediate revenge with a 2-1 triumph at the same venue last night.

Ards broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time. A well-worked team move was finished by Eamon Scannell, who turned in the box and fired the ball home with his favoured left boot.

Matthew Tipton’s men held on until the 82nd minute when Dergview’s Bobby Deane beat Alex Moore in the Ards goal with a high shot.

With four minutes left on the clock, Garth Falconer found a winner for the Dergs.

The left winger beat Moore at the near post from a tight angle.

The victory moved Dergview five points clear of basement club Knockbreda and two points ahead of Newington, who have dropped into the relegation Play-Off zone.

Ards, who sit in seventh, have lost four of their last five games.

In the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League, Bangor increased their lead at the top of the division to six points thanks to a 1-0 win over Limavady United at Clandeboye Park.

The Seasiders scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute when Ben Arthurs cut the ball across goal for Adam Neale, who was on hand to slide it into the net.

Lee Feeney’s men are six points clear with one game in hand over second-placed Ballymacash Rangers. Elsewhere, Queen’s University beat Banbridge Town 3-1 and Armagh City drew 1-1 with Dollingstown.