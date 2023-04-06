Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins eager to call on Adam O’Reilly's services against Drogheda

Derry City will be boosted by the return of Adam O’Reilly for Friday night’s game against Drogheda United at the Brandywell (7:45pm).

The midfielder played in the President’s Cup win over Shamrock Rovers back in February and in the opening day of the new season at St Patrick’s Athletic, but has been sidelined in the six weeks since.

With defender Cameron McJannet coming back in last week’s victory over Shelbourne, the injury crisis is at last easing, although Mark Connolly, Cameron Dummigan and Michael Duffy are still unavailable.

“Adam has trained all week,” manager Ruaidhri Higgins explained. “He’s done a lot of work over the last few weeks. You saw the condition McJannet came back in last week; he was absolutely brilliant on a big heavy pitch. To come through the way he did was brilliant, and that’s because of all the work he’s done in the last few weeks.

“Adam will be the same. He comes back into the squad for Friday if everything goes smoothly between now and then. There are a couple who are just a small bit behind and hopefully they are not too far away.”

Derry remain unbeaten after seven games this term, but face a Drogs side with a habit of causing issues for the Premier Division's top-ranking teams.

Last season, Kevin Doherty’s outfit took a grand total of 19 points off the top three of Shamrock Rovers, City and Dundalk, and have already prised some of the spoils from the champions this campaign.

Higgins knows just what to expect, especially after three successive draws against tonight’s opponents.

“Drogheda took six points off us last year, and out of the top three last year they took a lot of points, so they are set up well against the top teams,” the Candystripes chief acknowledged.

“Those six points we dropped against them are a big tally so we need to put that right and we need to be winning games.

“When you reflect, and I don’t like looking back, but the amount of draws we had last year where we dominated the games and didn’t finish teams off was disappointing, so we can’t get into that habit again.

“We need to be really ruthless, and I know there’s going to be a night when we really hit it off – and hopefully that’s on Friday.”

Meanwhile, Higgins insists he is in no rush to appoint a new No.2 at the club following the departure of assistant Alan Reynolds this week.

With games against Drogheda and then Bohemians at the Brandywell coming up, the man in charge has little time to consider a replacement for Reynolds, who returned to Waterford this week where he will serve as Keith Long’s assistant manager.

“People might say ‘You need this or you need that’, but I’ll be the one to decide,” he pointed out. “I know what the club needs, I know what the players need and I know what I need so I won’t rush into it, I’ll take my time and make sure that it is the right one, because it is an important role.”