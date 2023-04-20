Derry City confirm former Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin appointed assistant manager

Derry City have confirmed that former Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has been appointed their new assistant manager.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed that the 43-year-old informed Reds players of his decision to depart in the aftermath of Monday night’s training session at Solitude.

McLaughlin did an excellent job at Cliftonville following his appointment in 2019, winning the League Cup and County Antrim Shield and turning them into title contenders.

“It was a no-brainer for me in terms of coming back to Derry City but the difficult part was going to tell the Cliftonville players on Monday night,” revealed McLaughlin.

“I was kinda dreading that after four good years there but once it was done I was able to look forward to this new challenge. It could probably have happened before now, but I couldn’t turn it down when this opportunity arose.

“Derry City was my club as a supporter growing up, and then as a player. It’s the chance to be part of something here over the next few years and also the opportunity to work alongside Ruaidhri. We’ve been friends for a long time and it would be brilliant if we’re able to build on the recent success at the club.

“There is a lot of hard work involved in success – in football and in life generally. It will be up to us, the staff and the players to keep improving to reach and maintain those levels. Hopefully there will be exciting times ahead over the next few seasons and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Confirming that McLaughlin has “stepped down as manager”, a Cliftonville statement read: “All at Solitude thank Paddy for his time at the club, his dedication to the job and the trophy successes he has delivered since his appointment in 2019.

“Having provided a series of memorable highlights and club records in his four years with the Reds, he departs with our sincere gratitude and very best wishes for the future.

“The club will announce interim arrangements in due course and will immediately begin the process to appoint a new manager.”