Derry City legend and 'Brandywell great' Willie Curran passes away at age of 90

Obituary

Willie Curran has been described as 'a true Brandywell great' following his sad passing on Sunday night.

The Derry City legend, who celebrated his 90th birthday last May, joined the club as a 14-year-old in 1946 and was known throughout the league as a tough-tackling defender who gave everything for his beloved Candystripes.

He was part of the side which won the famous three-game Irish Cup final against Glentoran in 1954 and was, in fact, the only Derry-born player in the team.

Willie remained at the Brandywell for another few seasons before signing for Sligo Rovers in 1957.

When his playing career ended, he continued his association with the Candystripes and stepped into several voluntary roles, both in the club's time in the Irish League and the League of Ireland.

His significance to the club had been recognised in recent years.

In 2018, he was given a Lifetime Volunteer Award by the Friends of Derry City FC group for his commitment over so many years. He also received City's first-ever Lifetime Volunteer Award.

A Derry City club statement said: "Willie Curran was an absolute stalwart of our football club but leaves behind a legacy that will live on. He will be very sorely missed by everyone at Derry City. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace."

Mayor of Derry & Strabane District Council Brian Tierney said: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Willie Curran - a true Brandywell great. Willie was Derry City through and through and gave over 70 years of service as a player and in various voluntary roles which made him the obvious choice to be the first ever recipient of the club's Hall of Fame award."

Following the passing of his late wife Elizene and sons Charlie and Declan, Willie is survived by sons John and Liam and daughters Eleanor, Orlaith, Elizabeth, Mairead and Maura.

Willie will be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon at St. Eugene's Cathedral.