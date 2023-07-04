Derry City linked with former Scottish Premiership striker after release from Partick Thistle

Derry City are believed to be pursuing free agent striker Danny Mullen after his release from Partick Thistle.

The Scottish forward is out of contract and the Candystripes are interested in adding him to their ranks after struggling to find the back of the net in their last few games.

The 28-year-old, who has also racked up over 140 appearances for Livingston and played for St Mirren during his career, is understood to already be in Ireland ahead of potentially completing the move.

Derry are currently six points behind Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division standings, while they also have a Europa Conference League qualifier against Faroese side HB Torshavn coming up next week.

Accordingly, Ruaidhri Higgins looks to be moving to try and improve his scoring ranks, adding Mullen to a growing Scottish contingent at the Brandywell that also includes winger Paul McMullan and former Dundee United captain Mark Connolly.