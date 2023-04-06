Derry City may return in bid to lure impressive Paddy McLaughlin away from Cliftonville

Derry City could cast their eye to Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin in the hunt for a new assistant manager to Ruaidhri Higgins

Two years ago, Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin turned down the chance to become assistant boss at Derry City – but with the Candystripes seeking to fill the position again, there will be concerns at Solitude that they look towards north Belfast for a second time.

McLaughlin, who is from Derry, was a target for close friend Ruaidhri Higgins when he took over at the Brandywell in April 2021.

The former Coleraine and Derry City defender was tempted by the interest, though he chose to stay in charge of Cliftonville and has transformed them into title challengers, leading the club into Europe and winning the BetMcLean Cup last season.

This term, the Reds have once more been in the race for Premiership glory, and with five games left are in third-place, seven points behind leaders Larne.

Under McLaughlin, Cliftonville have become a force to be reckoned with in the Irish League and they would be loath to lose him.

Whether Derry make another move for the 43-year-old remains to be seen, but the likelihood is that he will have been discussed following the departure of No.2 Alan Reynolds, who has left the club to return home to Waterford because of personal commitments.

City boss Higgins has been a huge success since his appointment.

Much like McLaughlin at Cliftonville, he has turned the team into one capable of winning the title and inspired them to FAI Cup success last campaign, where they defeated Shelbourne in the decider.

In the past, Higgins – now considered one of the top managers in Ireland – has not been one to make rash decisions, so it would be a surprise if he rushed into anything in relation to a new assistant.

That will inevitably lead to rumours in Derry that he could be waiting until the Irish League season is finished before making a move.

As for McLaughlin, he has often spoken about his contentment at Cliftonville.

He will be focusing on ending this term strongly and qualifying for Europe, as well as taking advantage of any Larne slip-ups in the title battle, but should a call come from Derry, he would certainly have an interesting decision to make.