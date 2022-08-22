Did Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe copy Cliftonville’s 7.92 second goal?

Danske Bank Premiership

Cliftonville supporters who saw Kylian Mbappe score after just eight seconds for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night could be forgiven for thinking the Ligue 1 giants’ devastating kick-off routine looked familiar – because the Reds had employed it to full effect the day before.

Saturday’s Danske Bank Premiership encounter with Carrick Rangers was a mere 7.92 seconds old when Ronan Hale’s acrobatic effort crossed the line; a glorious culmination to a perfectly-timed move that saw the Solitude side get the ball from centre-spot to the back of the net in five touches.

Comparisons between Cliftonville’s drill and that which led to PSG’s opener at Lille show that the two moves were virtually identical.

One player kicks off by exchanging passes with a team-mate before laying the ball off to the side, where it’s promptly dinked over the top of an unsuspecting defence for an unmarked striker to finish off.

Where Ronan Doherty and Hale combined to lead for Cliftonville, Lionel Messi and Mbappe followed for PSG – so did the Parisian megastars really take inspiration from events at Solitude the day before?

The facts, unfortunately, would suggest not.

Sparta Rotterdam had done the same thing against AZ last weekend and were quick to give credit to Bournemouth for devising the routine that led to a goal against Fulham last December.

On that occasion, Dominic Solanke was the man who applied the finishing touch and sparked a trend that has taken the best part of a year to fully ignite.

A number of teams, including Real Madrid, have made unsuccessful attempts to replicate the move but, when they saw footage of Sparta’s strike last week, some of Cliftonville’s players decided to try their luck.

While boss Paddy McLaughlin insisted he knew nothing about the routine in advance, Ryan Curran – who literally got the ball rolling – says the team’s data analyst, Damian McAuley, was the brains behind their weekend manoeuvre.

“As much as I’d love to take the credit for it, I can’t,” explains Curran.

“Dee suggested it to us and we thought ‘why not?’ and it was great to see it work.”

Messi has received worldwide acclaim for providing the inch-perfect pass that laid the ball on a plate for Mbappe, but Reds midfielder Doherty is more than happy for his own contribution to go under the radar, joking: “I don’t need praise, being copied by the best player in the world is the main thing for me.”

The passes and finish weren’t the only thing Cliftonville timed to perfection. Had they waited an extra game before trying the move out, they almost certainly wouldn’t have got away with it due to PSG popularising it to the extent that defences across the globe will now be fully aware of the threat from the get-go.

It’s arguable, however, that, of all the teams to have successfully applied the routine, the Reds’ was the most eye-catching due to the acrobatic nature of Hale’s finish. The scorer says he was more than happy to play his part – and, like Curran, had a “why not?” outlook on the whole thing - but had it always ended with an overhead kick when they worked on it in training?

“Would you believe me if I said we didn’t practice it at all?,” adds Curran.

“We watched a video and thought ‘how hard can it be?’.”