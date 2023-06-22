Disgraced Herron opts for Gibraltar over Reds

Scot axed by Larne over t-shirt appearing to show a pro-IRA slogan rejects Cliftonville

Former Larne and Glentoran midfielder John Herron has pulled the plug on a controversial return to the Irish League and chosen to continue his career in Gibraltar.

Despite agreeing to join Cliftonville before Jim Magilton’s appointment as manager, the 28-year-old has opted to agree a two-year deal with Manchester 1962.

Herron was released by the Invermen last August after images of him at a concert wearing a T-shirt appearing to show a pro-IRA slogan surfaced on social media.

The Scot was hit with a 10-match ban by the Irish Football Association for ‘bringing the game into disrepute’ and the long suspension he incurred last summer can only be served while he is on the books of a club under the jurisdiction of the Irish FA — meaning any competitive debut for the Reds would have had to wait.

Instead of waiting to make his Cliftonville debut, the 28-year-old has chosen not to resume his career in Northern Ireland.

Manchester 1962 stated on Twitter: “SIGNING ANNOUNCEMENT! 2 Time Scottish Premiership Champion and 2021-2022 Larne Player Of The Year John Herron has signed a 2 year deal with the club. Welcome to Manchester 62 John! #limbrickeffect #purposebeyondthepitch.”

The club, which plays in the Gibraltar Football League, was originally called Manchester United (Gibraltar) Football Club in honour of the English giants.

They are managed by Australian Anthony Limbrick, the former TNS, Grimsby, and Woking boss.

After leaving Inver Park, Herron held talks with Belfast Celtic and had agreed a deal with the Ballymena and Provincial League team before opting to rebuild his career in Australia.

He began his career with Celtic and had a loan spell at Cowdenbeath ahead of a move to Blackpool, who themselves sent him out on loan to Dunfermline.

After a single season with Raith Rovers, he made his Irish League bow with Glentoran in 2018 and spent two years in east Belfast before joining Larne. Herron featured for National Premier League side Dandenong City in Australia and despite harbouring hopes of a return to the Irish League, will continue his career in Gibraltar. Glentoran, meanwhile, have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Josh Kelly from Ballymena United. The 24-year-old former Sky Blues captain played under Glens boss Warren Feeney at Ards. Feeney commented: “Josh will prove a very good signing for the club and I’m very pleased to have him on board. I had Josh at Ards and I know he’s a very mature person and player. He’s very experienced for a 24-year-old, he’s been a captain in the Premiership here, is a very confident and reliable player and he knows the League very well. “He’ll be a great addition to the squad and I’m looking forward to enjoying working with him again.” Kelly added: “I’m delighted to be here. I played under Warren for a few months and know what he’s like on the training pitch. I had no hesitations in coming here and delighted to make the move. “It’s good to get the feel of the ball again. “Going to Malta will be a good trip for everyone and we are looking forward to it.” United have extended Michael Place’s contract a year, with an option of a further year. Former Derry City ace Rory Holden has joined The New Saints FC from Port Vale. Linfield manager David Healy has thanked fitness coach Ricky McCann for his service to the club. “I can confirm that Ricky will be leaving us and I want to wish him all the very best for the future,” said Healy. “I also want to place on record my sincere appreciation to Ricky for the major contribution he made to our recent successes, as an important member of our backroom staff.” McCann is now expected to team up with Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton at Solitude.