Doherty puts icing on cake by firing Reds top

Cliftonville1 Linfield0

BIRTHDAY boy Ronan Doherty gave Cliftonville supporters the gift they wanted with the goal that sent his side top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

The former Institute midfielder marked his 150th appearance for the Reds with a rare right-footed strike to condemn Linfield to their first domestic defeat in three months and send the hosts three points clear of Larne at the summit.

The away side will perhaps wonder how, for all their possession and a succession of deliveries into the box during a second half that consisted largely of one-way traffic, they were unable to bank at least a point from a highly-charged showdown that included a strong penalty appeal when Joel Cooper took a tumble under a challenge from Levi Ives.

The hosts — chasing just a second win in 17 Premiership meetings with Linfield — made a single amendment to the side that made light work of Dundela in Friday night’s Irish Cup clash, captain Chris Curran dropping to the bench with goal hero Doherty returning to the fray.

Linfield, meanwhile, enjoyed a similarly straightforward victory over Warrenpoint Town at the weekend and, having rung the changes to his line-up for that encounter, David Healy was able to restore the refreshed Joel Cooper, Matthew Clarke, Daniel Finlayson, Jamie Mulgrew, Eetu Vertainen and Cameron Palmer to the team.

Ronan Hale was first to threaten but dragged his eighth-minute effort wide before the deadlock was broken when Sean Moore and Ronan Hale combined to tee up Doherty, who picked his spot in the far corner of Chris Johns’ net.

Jonny Addis nodded just wide as Cliftonville stepped up the pressure from a corner before Johns was called upon to field a low drive from Chris Gallagher.

Linfield were up in arms on 34 minutes when Cooper took a penalty-box tumble under Ives’ challenge when attempting to seize upon Vertainen’s delivery; referee Tim Marshall’s refusal to point to the spot exacting a furious response from the visiting bench and players alike.

The Blues’ best chance of the first half came when Finlayson meandered forward and, following a swift exchange of passes, curled a left-footed effort wide.

The momentum Linfield had generated in the latter stages of the opening period continued after the interval but they were unable to fashion an opening that called Nathan Gartside into any kind of significant action.

Both sides were forced into changes just past the hour — Robbie McDaid hobbling off to be replaced by Andrew Clarke for the Blues, with Jamie McDonagh taking over from Addis for the hosts — and it wasn’t long before Healy’s side threatened through Cooper, whose fizzing strike was superbly turned behind.

From the resulting corner, Finlayson saw a header cleared off the line by Gallagher before, at the other end, Johns was out of his area to stop Moore.

With the Blues piling forward, opportunities were at a premium for Cliftonville and a dinked Joe Gormley effort that dropped comfortably into Johns’ grasp was as good as it got.

Cooper always looked like Linfield’s main menace and he was denied again on 72 minutes when Ronan Hale blocked what looked like a simple tap-in at the back post and then, two minutes later, the former Glenavon man was in the right place to connect with a headed clearance from Luke Turner only to see his volley stopped by Gartside.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Ives, Addis (McDonagh, 61), Gallagher, Rory Hale (Coates, 83), Lowe, R Doherty (Casey, 83), Gormley (C Curran, 78), Turner, Ronan Hale, Moore. Unused subs: G Doherty, R Curran, Robinson.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Newberry (Devine, 81), Shields, Cooper, McDaid (A Clarke, 60), M Clarke, Finlayson, Mulgrew, Vertainen (McKee, 71), Palmer (Palmer, 71). Unused subs: Walsh, McClean, Pepper.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Man of the match: Chris Gallagher

Match rating: 7/10