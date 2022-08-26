Don Stirling: Tributes paid after death of ‘devoted’ Ballymena United vice-chairman

Tributes have been paid to the vice-chairman of Ballymena United after the club announced he has passed away following a short illness.

Don Stirling was well known at the Irish League football club, who paid tribute to his “literal lifetime” of service.

In a statement, Ballymena United FC wrote: “It is with most profound sadness that we announce the passing of vice-chairman Don Stirling after a short illness.

“Words alone can never describe the man who devoted a literal lifetime to Ballymena United and the local community, and in time we’ll find the most appropriate way to celebrate his life and love for our club.

“In the meantime we will pray for and support Marlinda and the family circle and take time to grieve this loss, which will leave an irreplaceable gap in our hearts.

“Thank you Don for everything you have been to us, Mr. Ballymena United.”

BBC NI radio and TV presenter Michael Clarke paid his own tribute online praising Mr Stirling for his “great sense of humour” and “wonderful humility”.

“Deeply saddened this morning by the news that Don Stirling has passed away,” he said.

“He was a kind man who was totally devoted to the club he loved, Ballymena United FC, and I'll forever appreciate how welcome he made me feel at the Showgrounds when I was starting out.

“Don had a great sense of humour and the help he offered down through the years was invaluable to me.

“He also had a wonderful humility about him. Despite his senior position at the Sky Blues he didn't mind running about looking after people, doing the so-called small things.”

One fan of the club added: “Sad news, what a servant to BUFC and one of life’s gentlemen. Thoughts and sincere condolences with Marlinda and family circle. RIP Don.”

Davy McCraig added: “Devastating news and will be such a loss to the BUFC family. Thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. Rest easy Mr BUFC.”