Donnelly brothers Ruaidhri and Jay prove too much for Coleraine as Glentoran move up to second in the Premiership

Coleraine 0 Glentoran 2

On its way: Jay Donnelly slots home Glentoran’s second at the Showgrounds. Credit: Pacemaker Press

Glentoran set up a Big Two top-of-the-table showdown against Linfield by winning a Danske Bank Premiership fixture at The Coleraine Showgrounds for the first time since October 2013.

The Glens secured a deserved victory as the Donnelly brothers combined to do the trick. Ruaidhri headed home from a corner on four minutes, before Jay added a second from close range just after the hour mark.

The east Belfast side move up to second in the standings — level on points with leaders Linfield — as the two sides meet in a blockbuster clash at Windsor Park on Monday.

It didn’t take long for the opening goal to arrive as the visitors took the lead with just four minutes on the clock.

A corner-kick into the box by Shay McCartan was met by the head of Ruaidhri Donnelly, who had all the time in the world to plant his effort into the back of the net.

On 16 minutes, another chance arrived for the Glens as the ball presented itself to Jay Donnelly inside the box but the striker failed to make a meaningful connection on the ball when well placed.

Coleraine had their first sight of goal on 19 minutes when a delivery into the box was headed over by Stephen O’Donnell, with the captain in action at the other end to divert Patrick McClean’s strike away from the target.

The Showgrounds faithful nearly had an equaliser to celebrate on 24 minutes when Patrick Kelly evaded the challenge of McClean. Just when he looked like pulling the trigger, however, he was thwarted by an excellent tackle from Caolan Marron.

Just before the half-hour mark, the hosts were frustrated when a great ball into the area by Conor McKendry was headed over the bar at close range by Rodney Brown.

Coleraine played themselves into trouble on 34 minutes when a poor back-pass by Stephen Lowry inadvertently played in Conor McMenamin, but the ex-Cliftonville ace fired over the bar from a tight angle.

Mick McDermott’s troops made a strong start to the second half and went within a whisker of doubling their advantage when Joe Crowe teed up Bobby Burns on the edge of the area.

The full-back hit a low, crisp drive that was deflected inches wide of the far post.

Coleraine shuffled their pack just five minutes after the interval as they brought on James McLaughlin and the striker almost made an instant impact but he headed over from Josh Carson’s cross into the area.

However, on 62 minutes, Glentoran had a second goal to celebrate as McMenamin got to the ball before O’Donnell and squared the ball on a plate for Jay Donnelly, who couldn’t miss from close range.

Oran Kearney’s men needed a lifeline and they had two chances to halve the deficit as Lyndon Kane was denied by the gloves of Aaron McCarey, before the stopper was alert to save from McLaughlin’s close-range header.

Glentoran were looking to hit Coleraine on the counter-attack and almost grabbed a third as Seanan Clucas picked up possession and released McMenamin but his drive went into the stands.

With 10 minutes remaining, Coleraine squandered a marvellous chance to get back into the contest when Glentoran failed to clear their lines and Jamie Glackin blasted wide from 12 yards.

At the death, the large travelling support almost had a third goal of the evening to cheer as a defensive lapse presented the ball to Jay Donnelly but his curling effort went inches over the crossbar.

The defeat marks five games without a win for sixth-placed Coleraine in the Premiership as they prepare to face rivals Ballymena United on Monday.

However, all eyes will be on the national stadium as the top two in the table go toe-to-toe in what is sure to be a thrilling contest.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Mullan, Brown, McKendry, Lowry, Carson, O’Donnell (Bradley 78), Glackin, Traynor (McLaughlin 52) Kelly.

Subs not used: Gallagher (GK), Jarvis, Wilson, Friel, Riley.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Burns, McCartan (Plum 63), Marshall, J. Donnelly, R. Donnelly (McDaid 79), McClean, Clucas, Crowe, Marron, McMenamin (Cushnie 90).

Subs not used: Glendinning (GK), Garrett, Bigirimana, Smith.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)

Man of the Match: Conor McMenamin

Match Rating: 6/10