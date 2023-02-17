Donnelly brothers score three as Glentoran brush Ballymena United aside

Ballymena United 1 Glentoran 3

Rory Donnelly struck twice for the Glens at the Ballymena Showgrounds

Jay and Rory Donnelly were both on the scoresheet for Glentoran — © INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

The east Belfast team last night extended their unbeaten run to six games with this victory over David Jeffrey’s Ballymena United at the Warden Street Showgrounds.

After an opening strike from United’s Sean Graham, goals from Ruaidhri Donnelly, who bagged a double, and his brother Jay made it another good night at the office for McAree’s rejuvenated side — he has transformed the club since moving into the manager’s office to replace the controversial Mick McDermott.

Glentoran may still trail Danske Bank Premiership leaders Larne by eight points, but crucially they have played one fewer game — and have two matches in hand over the rest of the title pretenders.

Make no mistake about it, the Glens are right back in the title mix.

McAree insisted that nothing less than three points would be sufficient against United following their midweek demolition of Big Two rivals Linfield, and his team didn’t disappoint.

He was forced to reshuffle his pack due to the unavailability of Tuesday’s two-goal hero Bobby Burns, who was forced to sit out with a two-game ban. New signing Niall McGinn was also missing due to injury. James Singleton and Ruaidhri Donnelly were drafted in as their replacements.

United boss Jeffrey was forced into two changes to the side that lost to Carrick Rangers last time out. Goalkeeper Sean O’Neill sustained an injury, while defender Dougie Wilson’s yellow card was his fifth, which resulted in a one-game ban. Jordan Williamson and Graham were handed starting shirts.

Since the teams last met at the same venue on January 2, the Sky Blues have won merely one League game — against lowly Dungannon Swifts. Alarmingly, they have now picked up only two points from their last six matches.

The Glens had the first sniff of goal after only three minutes when Conor McMenamin’s teasing cross from the right just eluded the outstretched boot of Jay Donnelly.

They went close again when Shay McCartan’s corner fell for Terry Devlin, whose snap shot was hoofed off the line by Mikey Place.

McAree’s side were right out of luck on 19 minutes. Jay Donnelly tricked and teased his way past Ross Redman before trying his luck with a stinging left-footed drive that fizzed inches wide.

Incredibly, United carved out the best chance so far three minutes later. Ryan Waide’s piercing cross from the left was met by Graham, but his header was brilliantly pawed to safety by Aaron McCarey.

Glentoran didn’t heed the warning. They were caught on the counter-attack on 28 minutes after McCartan’s free-kick failed to penetrate the United wall at the other end.

There was no apparent danger when Aidan Wilson picked up a loose ball in the centre of the pitch, but he had his pocket picked by Graham, who turned on the burners before rolling the ball into the bottom corner, well out of the reach of McCarey.

The Glens really should have been level on 31 minutes following great build-up work from Ruaidhri Donnelly and Devlin, leaving McCartan with a clear sight of goal, but he ballooned his shot high and wide.

But the visitors were level three minutes before the interval — down to another error.

Ruaidhri Donnelly’s cross was completely missed by Redman, presenting Jay Donnelly with the opportunity — and he just doesn’t miss from six yards.

The game was turned on its head in a madcap quick-fire spell after the restart. The Glens took the lead for the first time on 56 minutes. Inevitably, McMenamin was involved. His cross to the back post was kept alive by Wilson and Ruaidhri Donnelly swept home.

It got even better for McAree’s marauders, who struck again three minutes later — almost an action replay. This time McMenamin’s free-kick was flicked on by Wilson and Donnelly again had an easy task of touching in.

That was game, set and match. After that, Glentoran managed the game superbly well — they knew they had clawed another three vital points back in this intriguing title race.

They did have the ball in the net again in injury time, only for substitute Danny Purkis to have strayed into an offside position.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Place (McVarnock 81), Whiteside, Redman, Nelson, McCullough, Graham, Kelly, Henderson, Waide (Tipton 88), Gibson (Kane 71). Unused subs: Thompson, McGrory, Taylor, Farquhar.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Marshall, McCullough, Wilson, Kane (Crowe 81), Singleton, McCartan (Plum 71), Devlin, R Donnelly (Wightman 71), J Donnelly (Purkis 81), McMenamin (Junior 71). Unused subs: Webber, Murphy.

Referee: Tony Clarke.

Man of the match: Ruaidhri Donnelly

Match rating: 7/10