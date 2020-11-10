'Don't be that team that plays well against Linfield': Matthew Tipton issues rallying cry to 'coming of age' Portadown

Danske Bank Premiership

Matthew Tipton has declared that he won't allow Portadown's performance level to change depending on the opposition.

After a high-energy display that came close to earning a draw against champions Linfield on Saturday - the Blues ultimately won 2-1 to go clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership - the Shamrock Park boss now wants to see a repeat tonight when they take on bottom of the table Carrick Rangers, who only collected their first point of the season at the weekend.

Tipton believes that Saturday was a metamorphosis for his team, transforming them from a newly-promoted side into one that can be a force in the top flight and the Ports have set a standard that he is determined they must maintain as they go in search of their first victory since beating Glenavon on the opening day of the season.

"Saturday was a coming of age for us - if we follow it up with another performance like that against Carrick," said Tipton.

"We need a win, there are no two ways about it. We've got to go and win because that will prove to me that the players know what we are doing. It's a case of just doing what we did on Saturday.

Tipton added: "Don't be that team that plays well against Linfield.

"I hate that and have hated it ever since I've been involved in football. Anyone can raise their game on a one-off occasion.

"I don't want that to be a one-off performance, I want that to be how we play. The boys have to understand that and make sure we go and follow it up."

One thing that will change, however, is Tipton's line up, with Chris Crane's red card against the Blues forcing the manager into at least one change - which may also mean an alteration to the formation.

Tipton's son George is an injury doubt after he was substituted late on and his replacement Barney McKeown is now in line to make his first start for the Ports since signing in the summer.