Don’t punish entire club for minority’s actions, says Linfield GM David Graham

Linfield General Manager David Graham has called for a proportionate sanction for last week's crowd disturbances at The Oval

Referee Jamie Robinson checks up on Aaron McCarey after the Glentoran goalkeeper was struck by a missile during last week's Big Two battle

Linfield General Manager David Graham says the club will ban any supporters identified as troublemakers at last week’s game against Glentoran at the Oval.

Not for the first time this season, the Blues find themselves under the spotlight following the disgraceful behaviour of a minority of their fans, leading to the possibility that they could face severe punishments such as a points deduction, playing behind closed doors or a heavy fine.

The Irish FA Disciplinary Committee are next due to meet next Wednesday, when they will discuss Linfield fans throwing missiles that appeared to strike Glentoran players Marcus Kane and Aaron McCarey during the Big Two derby, which the home side won 3-0.

In November, Linfield were warned over future spectator misconduct by the IFA and forced to shut the Kop stand at Windsor Park for two months on the back of poor behaviour from some Blues fans during a League match with the Glens at the national stadium on October 14.

Fellow Premiership clubs Cliftonville, Coleraine and Glentoran have also been charged and fined for breaches of the IFA’s Disciplinary Code over the past year in what has become a growing and concerning problem.

While the IFA have some sympathy for Irish League clubs who do not want troublemakers associated with them, the governing body’s Disciplinary Committee know action must be taken and that issues such as sectarian chanting and missile throwing need to be addressed.

Graham says Linfield are keen to work with the IFA as well as the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) and other clubs about the issue of crowd behaviour but, on the possibility of sanctions such as losing points or playing without fans, he said: “I think punishing the club, our first team and our supporters because of handful of idiots is the wrong way to go.”

He added: “I can’t pre-judge anything the IFA will say, the challenge when you look at the rule book is that there are no end of problems we could face with the potential punishments.

“I think, though, to make this solely into a Linfield problem is setting a very dangerous precedent. You could name virtually any club in the League where something has happened at their ground this season. When you are the biggest club in the country, you are going to face more scrutiny. We accept that but I would hate to see Linfield being used as an example because I think it would be grossly unfair on us.”

Asked about the possibility of the IFA making Linfield play behind closed doors, Graham pointed out: “If they do that, you have to think of the PR impact that has not just on Linfield. Windsor Park is the national stadium, it is where the IFA and NIFL are housed.

“I don’t think it would solve any problems and I think it would unfairly impact us as a club financially.

“We have never shirked responsibility and we won’t shirk responsibility this time but we want a fair hearing. We condemned the trouble last week and that is our stance and we want to work with the IFA. We will have some ideas to bring to them to find a fair and balanced conclusion to this.”

On those who caused the trouble at the Oval and punishments Linfield would dish out on them, Graham said: “We will identify them and we will ban them but we need assistance from the police and the football authorities because it is not just in Linfield’s gift to run around and start banning people.

“We are working with the police and football authorities to try and identify the individuals.

“From our board’s point of view, if you have brought the club into disrepute then you will be banned and we have done that. We can ban people’s membership and stop people’s season tickets but that must be stewarded and policed in the correct manner.

“None of this is straightforward. Ultimately if they are in with Linfield scarves on, they are our responsibility.

“We want to do everything we can to prevent this and when I say ‘this’, this isn’t just Linfield’s problem.

“We were at a disciplinary meeting several weeks ago and we walked out and other clubs walked in.

“We need to look at stewarding plans for Irish League games. Why are people able to get missiles in? Are they being searched enough? What are they being served inside a ground?

“I know we take caps off bottles at Windsor because that’s what UEFA tell us to do.

“We need to look at everything as a group and when I say as a group, I mean all the clubs, NIFL and the IFA and say ‘what can we do to solve this problem?’

“It is a social issue. Banning orders at football grounds are up by almost 300 per cent across the UK.

“This is like a post-Covid social problem.”

Linfield will meet with supporters this week and will also hold discussions with community organisations.

Graham said: “We want to try and work and engage with our fan base to make Windsor as positive and as intimidating an atmosphere as possible.

“Chucking a bottle doesn’t intimidate anyone. It shows you up for what you are.”